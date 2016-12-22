Fight Society Podcast: Year-end roundtable about the biggest and best of 2016

With the end of 2016 just around the corner, the Fight Society podcast showcases the best and biggest stories of the year with a roundtable discussion featuring UFC lightweight Joe Lauzon, Sherdog.com’s Jordan Breen and FloCombat.com’s Duane Finley.

Along with host Damon Martin, the roundtable discussion will touch on the biggest story of 2016 — the UFC sale to WME-IMG for $4.2 billion dollars in July — while also looking ahead at what to expect for the future.

Lauzon will get insight into how the change in ownership has affected the fighters and what he expects going forward as he prepares for his upcoming bout on Jan. 15 against Marcin Held.

The panelists will also debate their picks for ‘Fight of the Year’ and ‘Fighter of Year’ for 2016.

