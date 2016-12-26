Dillon Danis: ‘Northcutt would be an easy fight’

World champion grappler, Dillon Danis, takes aim at UFC competitor, Sage Northcutt.

Whether it’s helping Conor McGregor train on the mats or getting involved in a rivalry with the Danaher Death Squad; Dillion Danis is becoming an interesting character in the martial arts community. The New Jersey naïve is planning a jump to mixed martial arts and has set his eyes on a first target: UFC competitor Sage Northcutt.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Danis put forth the idea of taking on one of the UFC’s most polarizing figures.

“That would be an easy fight,” Danis said to Helwani. “Just to get in there. That would be a good, easy one to just get out of the way. Beat someone that has a decent name.”

While not a ranked contender, Northcutt has become a “name” within the promotion. He’s coming off of a defeat to Mickey Gall at UFC on Fox 22, but remains one of the well-promoted fighters on the roster. Danis is a well-known Jiu Jitsu player with many championships and victories across the competitive grappling scene; an area that plays directly into Northcutt’s biggest weakness. Both of his UFC defeats have come via submission.

“I honestly think I can go my first fight in the UFC, and I think I would dominate,” Danis said. “I say that 100 percent being fact. I’m not a stupid person and I know what I’m capable of. I know who I’ve trained with, and I know what I’ve seen.”

Danis has talked about the transition to MMA for a while, but has been unable to lock down a date due to conflicts with major grappling events. Danis was also involved in a verbal back and forth with Nate Diaz, which led to Danis saying he’d meet the Stockton native in the Octagon regardless of the wealth of MMA experience Diaz has in comparison.

“That means nothing,” Danis said. “It doesn’t mean anything. I’ve always respected Nate. I think Nate is an awesome fighter. But when he called me out, that’s when we have a problem.”

