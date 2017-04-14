Demetrious Johnson, Wilson Reis on weight for title fight in Kansas City

Demetrious Johnson will look to make history when he goes for his 10th consecutive title defense and now his fight against Wilson Reis is official after both fighters made weight on Friday morning in Kansas City.

Johnson, who would tie Anderson Silva for the most title defenses in UFC history with a win, came in at 124 pounds as he looks to get another dominant victory in the flyweight division.

Meanwhile, Reis came in at an identical 124 pounds as he looks to shock the world by defeating Johnson while entering the fight as a decided underdog to the champion.

In the co-main event, strawweight contenders Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson face off in a pivotal matchup at 115-pounds.

Namajunas was on weight at 116 pounds while Waterson came in at 114.5 pounds for a fight that could help determine the next title contender in the strawweight division.

A middleweight clash between two top 10 ranked fighters is also on deck for Saturday night as Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza faces off with heavy-handed striker Robert Whittaker.

Both fighters made weight with no problems as Souza hit the scale at 186 pounds while Whittaker was at 185.5 pounds.

No fighters missed weight for the card.

Here are the full weigh-in results for FOX UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs. Reis, airing live on FOX on Saturday night from Kansas City.

FOX UFC FIGHT NIGHT: JOHNSON VS. REIS

MAIN CARD (8 p.m ET on FOX)

MAIN EVENT: Demetrious Johnson (124) vs. Wilson Reis (124)

Rose Namajunas (116) vs. Michelle Waterson (114.5)

Ronaldo Souza (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)

Renato Moicano (145.5) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146)

FOX UFC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS (6 p.m. ET)

Roy Nelson (262) vs. Alexander Volkov (245)

Tom Duquesnoy (135.5) vs. Patrick Williams (136)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Rashid Magomedov (155.25)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Louis Smolka (126)

EARLY PRELIMS (4 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Jake Collier (205.5)

Andrew Sanchez (184.5) vs. Anthony Smith (186)

Augusto Mendes (135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.5)

Nathan Coy (171) vs. Zak Cummings (170)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)