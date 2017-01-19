Daniel Cormier wants to fight Jon Jones before retiring

Daniel Cormier recently said his career would not be complete if he did not face Jon Jones before retiring.

Although Daniel Cormier is the current UFC light heavyweight champion, his career has unfortunately been overshadowed by the youngest champion in UFC history, Jon Jones.

Cormier and Jones fought for the light heavyweight title at UFC 182. The former suffered his first mixed martial arts defeat via decision at the hands of his younger and most bitter rival, Jones. However, following that loss, Jones was involved in legal issues that resulted in him being stripped of the light heavyweight title.

Therefore, Cormier fought Anthony Johnson at UFC 187 and won the vacant 205-pound title via submission in the third round. Although Cormier successfully defended the belt against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 192, many did not consider his title legitimate, as Jones never lost the title in the Octagon.

Then, Cormier and Jones were set to finally face off again at UFC 200, where the light heavyweight title was to be contested. However, Jones failed a pre-fight drug test, which saw Anderson Silva serve as his replacement. The bout between Cormier and Silva was later relegated to a non-title match. The champion secured a lopsided victory. The fight itself was underwhelming in nature, which sparked jeers from the crowd.

Currently, the champion does not have a fight scheduled but stated on The Herd, via Bloody Elbow he would feel dissatisfied if he did not fight Jones before he retired.

“My life and career would not be okay if I had to walk away and not share the Octagon with that man again… I have to get the competitor in me and my belief in my coaches and my skill—I have to get that back.”

Jones is able to return to competition this summer after his suspension expires. If the former champion manages to avoid legal issues, perhaps a Cormier/Jones matchup may be realized later this year.

This article originally appeared on