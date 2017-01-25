Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson 2 headlines UFC 210

The rematch between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson will finally happen at UFC 210.

On Wednesday, during UFC Tonight, Daniel Cormier officially announced that he’ll be fighting Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 in a rematch. In a UFC light heavyweight division where contenders are lacking, this is the fight that makes the most sense.

In the first fight, this wasn’t even the fight that was originally scheduled. At UFC 187, Jon Jones was supposed to defend his title against Johnson. But, because of Jones’ troubles in his personal life, he was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title.

Shortly after, it was revealed that Cormier and Johnson would fight for the vacant belt. In the first round, Johnson came out strong and dropped Cormier with a vicious right hand. Cormier was able to recover though and began to take over.

He was able to out-work him and get him to the ground in the second round, where it was obvious that he had the advantage. Johnson was then forced to tap in the third round via rear-naked choke.

The two were set to meet again at UFC 206, but Cormier was forced to withdraw from the contest due to an injury. It was expected that somebody would replace Cormier against Johnson, but Johnson wanted to wait for his shot.

This rematch is very interesting for many reasons. For one, Johnson has vicious knockout power. If he’s able to land a clean shot on anyone in the division, he can put them to sleep. Since losing to Cormier, he has won three straight over other top contenders, like Ryan Bader and Glover Teixeira.

For Cormier, he’ll need to stay away from Johnson’s power if he wants to be successful. He’ll most likely look to take this fight to the ground once again and grind out a victory.

Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi will also fight at the event. UFC 210 goes down on April 8 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

