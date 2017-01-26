Daniel Cormier calls out Gina Carano after she offers Ronda Rousey advice

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier sounds off on former MMA fighter turned actress Gina Carano after she offered Ronda Rousey career advice.

Many people had their own ideas for what Ronda Rousey should do after she lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 and one of them was former fighter turned actress, Gina Carano. One of the most recognizable names in women’s mixed martial arts, Carano was recently asked her thoughts about what Rousey should do following her second consecutive loss which came in just 48 seconds at UFC 207 and her advice was simple, Rousey should do whatever she wants.

“I think Ronda should do whatever she wants to do, she’s only 29. She’s an amazing athlete but she needs to express herself as an artist too.”

On this week’s episode of UFC Tonight, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier took time to rip Carano for her words of advice to Rousey. Taking digs at Carano’s choice to move from fighting to acting, as well as some of her early roles in acting, Cormier did not hold back when telling Rousey she was getting advice from the person.

“Gina Carano — who are you to tell Ronda Rousey what to do? If I’ve got to look back on your career and you choosing to act over fighting and continuing to fight, I don’t feel as though, guys — and you can disagree if you want — that the career has not been what it would have been if she stayed fighting.”

Cormier went on to say that he believes Carano did not make the right choice and said that he believes Rousey still belongs in the Octagon.

“Ronda, don’t listen to someone that I feel didn’t make the right choice, do what I say and that means continuing to fight. It’s where you belong. It is where you belong Ronda Rousey.

Carano lost her last MMA fight to Cris Cyborg which took place in Strikeforce and her fighting career ended with a record of 7-1. Since she has moved to acting, Carano has been part of many big films including the 2016 blockbuster “Deadpool”.

Daniel Cormier has a busy schedule himself as it was recently announced that he will defend his title against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at UFC 210. The PPV event will take place on April 8 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

