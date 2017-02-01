Dana White will give fight with Demian Maia to Masvidal if Nick Diaz turns it down

Dana White said he will give a fight with Demian Maia to Jorge Masvidal if Nick Diaz turns it down.

Dana White spoke to Matt Serra and Jim Norton on the UFC Unfiltered podcast recently. In the podcast, Dana White spoke about Nick Diaz and the possibility of a matchup against Demian Maia after a fight against Robbie Lawler was turned down.

Diaz has been away from the sport since his last bout against Anderson Silva back in 2015. He was suspended and fined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after failing a post-fight drugs test for Marijuana metabolites. His suspension was officially lifted in August 2016.

“I offered Nick Diaz the Lawler fight and he turned it down,” White said. “Lawler accepted the fight, Lawler accepted the fight and Nick turned it down so I’m looking for something else for Lawler right now.”

The former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler last fought at UFC 201 last July, when he lost the belt to the current champion Tyron Woodley. He lost the bout by a devastating first-round KO.

“They were terrorising me saying they wanted a fight, we want a fight, so they wanted to announce it that night at the Sacramento card because he was there, it was the right crowd that’s close to his home town. They wanted to announce it, I got Robbie Lawler to accept the fight, I called them and they turned it down, then they’ve been radio silent on me ever since.”

“I just reached out to them and said what you think of a fight with Demian Maia and I haven’t heard back from them yet,” White said. “If Nick doesn’t take it I’ll give it to Masvidal.”

Jorge Masvidal is coming off a massive win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC On FOX 23 this past week. Masvidal delivered a second round TKO victory over the No. 5-ranked Welterweight, Cerrone. After his win, Masvidal announced he would bet UFC president White $200K to match him up with someone that he can’t beat.

“So Im getting in my car, Im getting in my car to go to the airport and go home.” Dana White said. “He (Masvidal) walks up to my car and goes, hey, I bet you fu**ing $200k. Whoever you get, whoever you get, fu**ing throw whoever you want at me, I fu**ing win. Ive got $200k, If I don’t win I pay you, if I do win then you pay me.”

Since then, Masvidal reached out to Demian Maia on twitter

@demianmaia I’d hate to jump you for next in line and you start to develop ill will towards me. Take the fight #easymoney #200k @danawhite — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 1, 2017

Maia has previously said he would wait out to face the winner of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Tyron Woodley scheduled for UFC 209 this March. But perhaps we could end up seeing a matchup between Diaz and Jorge Masvidal instead.

This article originally appeared on