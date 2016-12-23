Dana White speaks out about Cris Cyborg’s USADA violation

Following the news that UFC fighter Cris Cyborg had been notified of a potential USADA violation, UFC president Dana White spoke a bit about the situation.

This past year has seen many UFC fighters suspended for violating U.S. Anti-doping Agency (USADA) policies. The most recent violation came Thursday, when the UFC announced that women’s featherweight title contender Cris Cyborg had been notified of a potential violation. This violation came from an out of competition sample taken on Dec. 5. Shortly after the news came out, Dana White spoke to TMZ Sports about the situation.

At the time White made his comments, there had still been no word from Cyborg or her team. White said it was out of the UFC’s hands and that the USADA would be the ones handling it. White brought up the fact the UFC had recently approached Cyborg with three title fight options in 2017, which she turned down. To this fact, he said, “I thought it was strange that she had turned down these fights, not so strange anymore”.

Later, Cyborg released a statement explaining she has been under medical observation, stemming from a bad weight cut in September. In the statement, Cyborg said, “I was given a medical suspension by her (the doctor) not to enter into competition style training or weight cutting practices during the period of recovery. It is for those reasons why I declined the UFC fight Feb. 11th 2016 for the first 145lbs belt.”

She went on to say “I have been tested 14 times since entering the program, twice in Q4 in 2016 and have never had a flagged sample. My Dr. is experienced with USADA testing and informed me there were no additional steps needed for approval with the associated treatments given to me following my UFC Brasilia fight. we are being fully cooperating with USADA at this time and have already started the process of applying for a retroactive therapeutic use exemption.”

Cyborg was been flagged before for an anti-doping violation. In 2011, she was suspended one year for a positive test that came out in a post-fight sample. Cyborg could be facing a year suspension or more since this in not the first time.

