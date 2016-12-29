Dana White: Ronda Rousey is already on weight two days before UFC 207

Ronda Rousey is back and in the best shape of her life

Ronda Rousey is back. That much is certain.

The former UFC bantamweight champion is set to make her long awaited return to the Octagon against reining champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday.

Rousey (12-1), also a former Strikeforce champion and Olympic bronze medalist, has not been seen inside the Octagon since Holly Holm’s shin slapped across her head at UFC 193 in November 2015.

SInce that fateful November night, the woman known as ‘Rowdy’ has essentially disappeared from the public eye.

Well, according to UFC President Dana White the fighter turned movie star is taking her return fight so seriously, she’s already made weight.

“She already weighs 135 pounds, she won’t have to cut any weight,” UFC President Dana White told CNN. “She’s in phenomenal shape. She’s physically, mentally, and emotionally ready for this fight.”

To show off her, as White put it, “phenomenal shape,” Rousey took to her Instagram page to show off just how fit she fans can expect her to be come fight night.

The photo on the left shows Rousey on the cover of Sports Illustrated ahead of her fight against Cat Zingano at UFC 184 in February 2015. Rousey, who won that fight in just 14 seconds, was on the highest of highs in terms of her fight career. Opposite, this photo on the right was taken within the last few days ahead of his fight against Nunes.

As fans can see, Rousey is indeed in the best shape of her life.

Rousey looks to reclaim her belt at UFC 207 and some have questioned her psyche entering this bout. But just one look at the former champ should let you know she’s ready to go Friday night.

Picture on the left taken 5 days prior to #RouseyVsZingano Picture on right take 5 days prior to #RouseyVsNunes #FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 Pics by @jeffbottari A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:42pm PST

Here is how the entire fight card is shaping up:

(c) Amanda Nunes (13-4) vs. Ronda Rousey (12-1) – for UFC women’s bantamweight title

(c) Dominick Cruz (22-1) vs. Cody Garbrandt (10-0) – for UFC bantamweight title

TJ Dillashaw (13-3) vs. John Lineker (29-7)

Johny Hendricks (17-5) vs. Neil Magny (18-5)

Dong Hyun Kim (21-3-1) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (16-5)

Mike Pyle (27-12-1) vs. Alex Garcia (13-3)

Louis Smolka (11-2) vs. Ray Borg (9-2)

Alex Oliveira (16-3-1) vs. Tim Means (26-7-1)

Antonio Carlos Junior (6-2) vs. Marvin Vettori (11-2)

Brandon Thatch (11-4) vs. Sabah Homasi (11-6)

Jéssica Andrade (15-5) vs. Angela Hill (6-2)

This article originally appeared on