Dana White reveals Ronda Rousey was ‘devastated’ backstage following loss at UFC 207

Dana White made sure the world knew just how serious Ronda Rousey’s loss at UFC 207 was affecting her

As was expected Ronda Rousey’s 48-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207 very well is not sitting well with the former champ

While she didn’t speak with media following the event, UFC President Dana White made sure the world knew just how serious the loss was effecting his fighter.

“I’ve been with her the whole time,” White said on FS1’s post-fight show. “Obviously, she’s so competitive. She’s devastated. She’s a competitor.”

For Nunes, this marked 10th career knockout victory, and fourth under the UFC banner. But as for Rousey, this devastating loss marked her second career setback following her violent headkick knockout to Holly Holm in November 2015.

Following her loss to Holm, Rousey retreated from the public eye, later revealing she was having trouble recovering both physically and mentally. But while White revealed this latest setback also devastated Rousey, she was still in a far better place than before.

“She’s a lot better than the Holly Holm fight,” said White. “She was backstage and obviously she was upset. But she’s got a lot of support for her, and I think it’ll be a lot better than the Holm fight.”

White also took the time to respond to fans and pundits for the perceived lack of promotion on Nunes heading into the fight.

“Everyone was chirping about the promotion for this fight, it was all Ronda based,” said White. “I could have spent $100 million on advertising and nobody would still have known who Amanda was. After tonight, everyone knows who Amanda Nunes is now, OK? Tomorrow morning, ask somebody who Amanda Nunes is, now they know. That’s why I’m the promoter and everyone else isn’t.”

Rousey has yet to react to her loss publicly

