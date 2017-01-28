Dana White: Francis Ngannou has potential to be UFC heavyweight champion for long time

UFC President Dana White says he believes heavyweight prospect Francis Ngannou has some major potential in his division.

Heavyweight prospect Francis Ngannou is undefeated (4-0) since he entered the UFC and his 9-1 overall in his career. His performances inside the Octagon have now brought him high praise from his boss. During an interview with FS1’s Megan Olivi following the weigh-ins for UFC on FOX 23, UFC President Dana White was asked about Ngannou’s fight with Andrei Arlovski and he gave high praise to the rising prospect.

“‘The Pitbull’ [Arlovski] has been around a long time. Obviously, Arlovski is a legend in this sport, a legend in the heavyweight division. Francis Ngannou will be. I believe that this guy has the potential to become the heavyweight champion of the world. I also believe he has the potential to hold that title for a very long time.”

All four of Ngannou’s wins inside the UFC have come by finish, his last being a first-round submission of Anthony Hamilton at UFC Fight Night 102. Ngannou will have his biggest test to date at UFC on FOX 23, when he takes on former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, who is currently on a three-fight losing streak.

With plenty of opportunity available inside the heavyweight division, a win for the No. 10 ranked Ngannou over the No. 7 ranked Arlovski could lead not only to a rankings jump for him but also a bout against a top five fighter in his division. Dana White also complimented the physique and build of Ngannou, who stands 6 feet 4 and weighed in at 253.6 pounds for this upcoming fight.

“I don’t know if in the history of the UFC we’ve ever had a heavyweight champion like Ngannou who actually looks like that. If you put this guy Ngannou next to — put him side to side with NFL players. Put him side by side with the heavyweight boxing champions throughout history. This is a massive, massive guy.”

UFC on Fox 23 takes place Saturday, Jan. 28 in Denver, CO on FOX. Prelims start at 5 p.m. ET on FS1 and the main card starts at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

This article originally appeared on