Dana White: Fans were crying after Ronda Rousey got knocked out

LAS VEGAS — Ronda Rousey was clearly emotional after her stunning 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 but it turns out she wasn’t alone.

UFC president Dana White spoke about the fight to FOX Sports in the immediate aftermath where Rousey suffered her second straight loss by knockout.

According to White, Rousey’s fans were taking the loss just as hard as the former champion, who was clearly distraught following a lopsided beat down courtesy of Nunes.

“The bigger shocker of the night — Ronda Rousey getting finished in 40 seconds, 45 seconds whatever it was. It was crazy,” White said.

“When I walked out of the arena, people were crying tonight.”

White spent a lot of time with Rousey after the fight and he says the 29-year old former Olympian was obviously in a bad place following the loss to Nunes.

That being said, White admits that as bad as Rousey was on Friday night following the TKO loss to Nunes, she was still in a better place than her first defeat to Holm last November.

“I’ve been with her this whole time. Obviously she’s so competitive, she’s devastated but she’s a lot better than she was in the Holly Holm fight so she was backstage, obviously she’s upset,” White said.

“She’s got a lot of support with her and I think it’s going to be a lot better than the Holly fight.”

As of now, Rousey hasn’t made any decisions regarding her future only saying she needed to “take some time to reflect and think about the future“.