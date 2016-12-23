Dana White: ‘Conor McGregor is best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet’

Dana White had a lot of say surrounding UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor

Not only is Conor McGregor the resident pay-per-view kingpin of the UFC, he’s also, according to UFC President Dana White, the best fighter on the entire roster.

“When you talk about the pound-for-pound, they don’t have Conor McGregor as the pound-for-pound – the media does the ratings – when you talk about what pound-for-pound really means, how is it not Conor McGregor?,” asked White during an interview with The Michael Kay Show. “The guy was the [145] pound champion, [155] pound champion, and beat a guy at 170 [pounds]. That’s what pound-for-pound really means.”

McGregor (21-3), the reigning lightweight champion, made history as claimed his second UFC title after finishing former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in New York. However, his historic two title run came to an end just two weeks later when the UFC announced McGregor had relinquished his 145-pound title.

As a result, the interim featherweight champion Jose Aldo was promoted to the undisputed champ while Max Holloway scheduled bout against Anthony Pettis as changed to an interim title fight. would go on to finish Pettis with strikes early in the third round, earning his first UFC title and earning his title unification fight against Aldo at a later date.

Too bad McGregor isn’t having any of this interim title featherweight title talk.

But even with “the face of the UFC” teasing a run as a boxer as well as hinting the glitz and glamor of Hollywood are calling his name and according to, White doesn’t seem too concerned

“Conor and I are very cool,” said White “Do I put up with a lot of different stuff with this guy? Yeah, I do because he’s worth it and he’s different. But I’ll tell you this, people always ask, ‘What are you gonna do when Chuck Liddell retires? What are you gonna do when Anderson Silva’s gone? What are you gonna do when GSP’s gone? What are you gonna do when this guy’s gone?’ The list goes on and on…16 years later, it’s no different. Everybody was saying, ‘What’s gonna happen to the NBA when Michael Jordan retires?’..If you’re a fight fan, we bring you great fights.”

But someone who’s not “cool” with McGregor being allowed to essentially have his way with the UFC? His former foe Nate Diaz.

Diaz, the winner of season five of The Ultimate Fighter, defeated McGregor in their initial bout at UFC 196 in March. The Stockton native had taken the fight on just 10 days notice after McGregor’s original opponent, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, pulled out with a broken foot.

McGregor would later with a majority decision win after 25 minutes of hard-fought action against Diaz at UFC 202, evening the score at one win apiece. Following this win, the general consensus was fighters would eventually have to meet for a third time to break.

But according to White, shouldn’t be holding their breath for third McGregor-Diaz fight.

“The problem with the rubber match is Diaz is a 170 pounder. He’s a massive guy. Conor is a very talented guy, he’s very, very good. Every time he goes out there he looks better… [But] we should have never done it in the first place. That’s what weight classes are for. They wanted to do it, we did it. They wanted to do it again, we did it again. They’re 1-1.

“There’s only so many of those wars you can be in in your career. It takes a lot out of you. Some guys go into wars like that and they’re never the same after it. Look at Meldrick Taylor when he fought Julio Cesar Chavez. He was never the same after that fight. We’ve had those type of fights too. I believe that Rory MacDonald was never the same after the Robbie Lawler fight. That fight ruined him. I don’t want to do that to someone special like Conor McGregor. It’s just not right.”

McGregor, who recently revealed he planned on taking time off to help his girlfriend go through her first pregnancy, has yet to reveal who he would be facing once he returns.

