Dana White and Floyd Mayweather respond to the Conor McGregor interview

Conor McGregor was part of a Pay-Per-View Q and A interview last night which coincided with UFC Denver. Following the fights, UFC President Dana White responded to comments made by McGregor during that interview.

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in the UFC. He has the ability to do seemingly whatever he wants, but now he may have crossed the line. Last night McGregor was part of a one-on-one interview in Manchester, England. The interview was available for all to watch as part of a Pay-Per-View set up online. This interview took place at the same time UFC on Fox 23 was taking place in Denver, CO. Some of the topics of the interview were surrounding the possibility of a boxing match between Conor and Floyd Mayweather.

During the interview, Conor stated that he would most definitely be fighting Mayweather and that his next fight would be in a boxing ring. This did not sit well with UFC President Dana White, who was asked about this during the UFC Denver post fight conference. “When you are going on a Pay-Per-View where you are charging people five bucks to listen to you talk, you better say some pretty crazy S–T” White said. He addressed the fact that Conor had publicly bad mouthed the UFC in the interview by saying:

“I’ve always shown Conor nothing but respect and if he wants to go down that road with us- Let me tell you it will be an epic fall”

Dana White had in fact offered to finance this proposed fight between the MMA star and the boxing star. He had previously made and offer of $25 million to promote the fight. Now it seems that White does not feel the fight will ever happen, “Here is what I think the chances are- Bout the same as me being the backup quarterback for Brady on Sunday”.

Also, last night on Showtime Floyd Mayweather himself had the opportunity to respond to the comments made by McGregor. Mayweather took the opposite view on the fight, stating that he does think it will happen in the future. He said, “Can we make this fight happen? Absolutely, that is what everyone wants to see”.

Mayweather stated that the fight would take place at 147 or 150 pounds, “The fans want this fight. It is all about entertainment, he is very entertaining, he’s very outspoken like myself, so let’s give the fans what they want to see”.

