Cris Cyborg’s coach invites Ronda Rousey to “come down and train”

Ronda Rousey’s most recent loss to Amanda Nunes has led to a flood of speculation about her training, and more specifically her head coach Edmond Tarverdyan. The long time UFC bantamweight champion lost her comeback fight against the now champion Amanda Nunes by a 48 second TKO. Many people in the business have made open invitations to Rousey, including the boxing coach of one of Rousey’s biggest rivals.

Jason Parillo, who is known for coaching some of the best fighters in the sport, was a guest on The Extra Rounds Podcast with Mike Dyce and Elias Cepeda. While on the show, Parillo spoke a bit about Rousey and her possible comeback following such a huge loss.

Parillo knows boxing and has coached great fighters such as BJ Penn, Tito Ortiz, Michael Bisping and Cris Cyborg. He said on the podcast he’s not pointing all of the blame on Rousey’s coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, and feels Rousey should be mostly to blame because she’s ultimately responsible for her own career. When asked his opinion on how Rousey looked in that fight with Nunes, he said, “She looked like she regressed instead of getting better.”

Parillo feels this fight was the final nail in a possible fight between Rousey and Cyborg. He believes the fight will never happen. “If they couldn’t get it together before this fight (Nunes), this just set it back a whole lifetime.” He went on to say, “I would like to see Cris (Cyborg) be the title holder at 145lbs, and Ronda to stay at 135.”

Parillo believes since this fight is now off the table, it will open up an opportunity for Rousey to train with, and learn from, Cyborg. “They could train together now, Cris could help Ronda improve. I wouldn’t mind seeing Ronda come down and train a little bit.”

