Cris Cyborg reacts Ronda Rousey’s knockout loss to Amanda Nunes

After 13 months away from competition, former UFC bantamweight Ronda Rousey made her highly-anticipated return to the Octagon against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Saturday.

But 48 seconds later, Nunes had put the nail in the coffin with a devastating knockout victory, turning Rousey’s face into a punching bag.

While some people cheered, others celebrated. Among those throwing shade at the fallen champion was Rousey’s longtime rival Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino, who’s name has long been tied to Rousey over the years

Taking to her Facebook page, the Brazilian reacted to her rival’s devastating knockout loss.

“I guess we know why the fight never happened now….best ever…don’t believe everything the media tells you! Boa Amanda Nune,” wrote Cyborg.

Justino (17-1), the Invicta FC featherweight champion, made her highly anticipated UFC debut in May with a violent a first-round knockout over Leslie Smith at UFC 198. She followed this up with another first round destruction, this time against Lina Länsberg in the main event of UFC Fight Night 95 last Saturday.

In the past, Rousey, the former bantamweight champion, made it clear she would not consider taking the super fight unless Cyborg dropped down to her weight class of 135-pounds.

But with Rousey suffering another devastating loss to go along with Cyborg dealing with repercussions of her anti-doping violation, the superfight the fighting world has been clamoring will likely never happen.

Full results from the entire card can be found below.

Main Card | Pay-Per-View

Preliminary Card | FOX Sports 1

Neil Magny def. Johny Hendricks by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alex Garcia def. Mike Pyle via knockout (punch). Round 1, 3:34

Niko Price def. Brandon Thatch via submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 4:30

Preliminary Card | UFC Fight Pass

Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means declared No Contest (illegal knee). Round 1, 3:33

