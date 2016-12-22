Cris Cyborg notified of a potential USADA violation

This afternoon the UFC released word that Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino was been notified of a potential anti-doping violation from an out-of-competition sample.

Cris Cyborg is one of the best women fighters in the world. She is the current Invicta FC featherweight champion and has fought twice in the UFC at a catchweight of 140 lbs. Thursday, the UFC has announced that Cyborg has been notified of a potential anti-doping violation. According to the release by the UFC, The U.S. Anti-Doing Agency (USADA) has informed Cris Cyborg of this potential violation that stemmed from an out-of-competition sample. The sample was taken on December 5, 2016.

Cyborg (17-1-1) has not fought since her catchweight bout against Lina Länsberg in Brazil on September 24. All fighters are required to be tested during fight camps, as well as between camps. This sample was taken 3 weeks ago and is being considered out of competition.

Cyborg has been campaigning for the UFC to open up a women’s 145lb division for quite a while now, with no luck, until now. Earlier this month UFC president Dana White announced that the UFC will, in fact, open this division, with the inaugural championship fight taking place on February 11 in Brooklyn, NY. Two women from the bantamweight division, Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, will be fighting for the 145lb belt. Dana White said that Cyborg was offered three different fights for that title, but turned them all down, citing residual effects from her previous weight cuts.

Back in 2011, while fighting for Strikeforce, Cyborg had tested positive for a banned substance in one of her post-fight drug tests. The fight, that had ended with a win for Cyborg, was then changed to a no-contest. Following that positive test, Cyborg was fined and suspended for one year. This new potential violation could end with another suspension for Cyborg depending on the outcome, and at a time where the opportunities in her division are endless.

This article originally appeared on