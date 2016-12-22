Cris Cyborg Flagged by USADA for Potential Drug Violation
It’s been just over a week since the UFC women’s featherweight division was created, and a potential USADA violation means it might be a while until we see Cris Cyborg compete in it.
The UFC first announced Cris Cyborg’s violation on their website.
The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016.
As we all know, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Cris Cyborg test positive for a banned substance. Back in 2012 when she was competing in Strikeforce, the highly-considered women’s P4P number one received a $2,500 fine and one year ban for stanozolol, an anabolic steroid.
Although some were still not convinced of Cyborg’s innocence, the Brazilian has been very outspoken since joining the UFC that she is one the most tested fighters by USADA on the whole roster, confident to prove that her failed drug test in Strikeforce was a one-off, and by no means would it happen again.
Now it has, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for Cyborg. As well as currently suffering from depression, she was ridiculed by many for turning down two UFC featherweight title shots.
Cyborg claimed she was misunderstood as 10 week’s notice was not enough time for her body to make 145-pounds, however, she would be ready to compete in March.
Instead of waiting for Cyborg vs. Holly Holm to determine the brand new featherweight champion, the UFC decided to book Germaine de Randamie against Holm instead, leaving Cyborg frustrated only to watch on the sidelines.
Does this hurt Cyborg’s legacy as the greatest female MMA fighter ever? Of course it does. However, with all the recent ‘tainted supplements’ and ‘d**k pill’ resolutions we are seeing from these USADA violations, let’s not jump to conclusions on how this one unfolds.
