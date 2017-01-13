Cris Cyborg and the Fractured Mess of a 145-Pound Division

With Cris Cyborg’s future uncertain, and three titles being introduced over the next two months, the women’s featherweight division is a mess.

On Saturday night in the modest Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri, a new women’s featherweight champion will be crowned. So begins a period of confused uncertainty for the 145-pound division.

Over the next two months, three new champions will emerge under three different promoters. Invicta FC champion Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino is to be joined by an Invicta FC interim champion, a UFC champion, and a Bellator champion. All will have some claim to be the best, and the most legitimate champion at 145 pounds.

MMA fans have rarely been in this position before.

In most divisions, the UFC title is considered the most prestigious. The difference for women’s featherweight is that until now, the UFC did not have a title. That meant that Cris Cyborg, the former Strikeforce champion and reigning Invicta champion, was at the top of the 145-pound food chain.

She deserved to be too. Cyborg is undefeated in MMA since a loss in her professional debut in 2005. Since then the Brazilian has defeated Gina Carano and Marloes Coenen (twice). Both were considered the next best when Cyborg beat them. Along the way, there has been a slew of other top ten fighters in the shallow division who have come up desperately short when trying to dethrone the featherweight Queen.

One title belt, soon to become four

Cris Cyborg remains the Invicta FC champion. Her contract is owned by the UFC. Her previous two fights took place at 140 pounds in the confines of the UFC’s octagon.

That, and the potential violation of USADA’s anti-doping policy that the fighter was notified of last month, has led Invicta to create an interim title. Megan Anderson and Charmaine Tweet will fight for that belt at Invicta FC 21 in Kansas City on Saturday.

Also announced is a fight for the newly created UFC women’s featherweight championship at UFC 208 on February 11. Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie meet for that one.

Then on March 3 at Bellator 174, Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd collide for the Bellator women’s featherweight championship.

Not a bad haul of intriguing fights for a division long derided as shallow. Not a clear title picture either.

Cris Cyborg’s future at this time is uncertain. Avoiding speculation, the reality is that we don’t know what punishment the fighter will face. With a previous positive test for stanozolol in 2012 leading to a 12-month suspension then, it could be some time before we see Cyborg set foot in a cage again.

Or not. Sources close to the fighter have suggested that they are currently working on getting a retroactive therapeutic use exemption. If one were granted the fighter could escape a longer suspension.

In Cris Cyborg’s absence, Anderson and Tweet are the two most highly ranked featherweights under Invicta’s banner. Both fighters are top-five talent in the division.

Invicta might not be on the level of the UFC, or Bellator, but they do have half of the featherweight top ten under contract. They have also had the clear number one holding their title belt for the past three and a half years. It is hard to argue against Invicta gold at 145 pounds being the most legitimate.

Hard, but not impossible. Bellator’s soon to be introduced title has no lineage. It does have the two top-ranked featherweights in the world fighting for it, once you take Cyborg out of the equation.

Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd have occupied the #2 and #3 spots respectively, almost as long as Cris Cyborg has been Invicta champion.

Where does the new UFC champion fit in? In less than a month’s time, either Holly Holm or Germaine de Randamie will be wearing a UFC title belt.

Holm has lost her last two at bantamweight. De Randamie has barely made it into the UFC’s top ten at 135-pounds and has not fought at 145 since 2012. To many fans, that won’t matter a jot. Those three letters, UFC, carry the kind of weight that makes people accept you as the best in the world when you wear their title, no matter its lineage, or lack thereof.

Boxing fans have had this for decades

While the situation is new to MMA fans, it isn’t to fans of other combat sports. Four champions all with a claim to be the best in the world. Belts with different levels of legitimacy and value. In boxing that’s commonplace.

Take a look at the current heavyweight division. Deontay Wilder holds the WBC title. The IBF belt belongs to Anthony Joshua. Joseph Parker recently won the vacant WBO strap.

Then there is the WBA who had, until recently, Tyson Fury as its “Super” champ, and Ruslan Chagaev as its “Regular” champ. Both titles are currently vacant. The WBA has ordered the teams of Shannon Briggs and Fres Oquendo to enter negotiations to fight for a vacant title.

There is no champion who currently sits proudly ahead of the rest. No belt that means more than the others. It’s confusing.

Progressively over the next two months, as title after title is won, that is what the women’s featherweight division will feel like. There is another disappointing similarity too.

The winner of Briggs vs. Oquendo already has Alexander Ustinov lined up as a challenger by the WBA. In other words, the winner of that fight will not be meeting Joshua, or Parker, or Wilder to bring any of these titles together.

It seems unlikely that we will see any of the upcoming featherweight champions fighting each other in the immediate future either. At best it is plausible that the winner of Anderson vs. Tweet ends up in the UFC at some point. The winner of Coenen vs. Budd certainly won’t.

Expect to wait a while before we find out who the legitimate world champion is at 145 pounds. Until then, state your preference and take your pick.

