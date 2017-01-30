Conor McGregor defends Ronda Rousey, blasts her critics

Many have been critical of Ronda Rousey since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, but Conor McGregor supports the Olympic medalist and blasts her critics.

Ronda Rousey, the fading face of women’s mixed martial arts, lost her last fight at UFC 207 against Amanda Nunes in a stunning, technical knockout defeat. Since then, many have been quick to make fun of the 29-year-old’s loss and fall from grace.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the reigning bantamweight champion dismissed Rousey’s accomplishments and described the former champion as overrated.

“I don’t know how Ronda Rousey went too far in this division. I don’t understand why those girls lost to Ronda Rousey… Yes, for sure! (she’s overrated). UFC make (sic) this happen… I know I could beat Ronda Rousey since I saw her first fight.”

Laila Ali, a longstanding critic of Rousey, gave light to the Olympic medalist being overrated as well. Per the International Business Times, she stated:

“She’s pretty much been exposed. She can’t take a punch… she was basically built up by her promoter (the UFC) to be the best ever to fight, period, in any form of fighting, and it just never was true.”

However, Conor McGregor, arguably the UFC’s biggest star, is not one of Rousey’s critics. In fact, per MMA Junkie, the Irishman blasted those who find joy in the California native’s decline.

“I love Ronda. I’ve always supported Ronda, and then when she loses that second one people are trying to make me celebrate… That’s the wrong mindset. I don’t celebrate another person’s defeat like that. That’s weak. That’s a weak individual that does that.”

At the end of the day, Rousey represents the primary reason women fight in the UFC today. In 2011, UFC president Dana White stated that women would never fight in the UFC. However, due to Rousey’s dominant fighting style, charm and overall marketability, White was forced to reconsider.

Rousey’s record title defenses (6), accompanied by her journey into mainstream media, and appearances in movies and talk shows created jobs and paved the way for other women to become superstars in the UFC and MMA alike.

