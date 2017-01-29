Conor McGregor Declines Offer to Appear at Wrestlemania

UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor reportedly declined WWE’s offer to appear at Wrestlemania 33, despite being offered a massive deal.

According to WrestlingINC, Conor McGregor reportedly turned down an offer from WWE to appear at Wrestlemania 33. One source from The Sun news explained that McGregor’s hiatus from UFC is the reason why he declined WWE’s offer.

The source states, “WWE has made no secret of its desire to do something with Conor McGregor and there were talks between the two parties about this year. “Because he’s taking time off from the UFC, there was a talk about doing something at this year’s Wrestlemania in April, but it wasn’t to be despite a hefty offer.”

During Conor McGregor’s Q&A with Ariel Helwani last night, the lightweight champion was asked about WWE. McGregor claimed in response, “I’ve turned down a lot of stuff.” That “stuff” included movies and other entertainment roles.

WWE executive, Triple H, confirmed he was interested in McGregor appearing in WWE, despite McGregor insulting WWE on numerous occasions. According to his interview with The Telegraph, Triple H stated is admiration for McGregor for being able to entertain. “He could come over, he’s got it all, man. He’s got the personality, the skills, the talk. He’s an entertainer, for sure. He could do just as well as Floyd Mayweather when he fought the Big Show.”

Conor McGregor wouldn’t be the only UFC star to make an appearance in WWE. At Wrestlemania 31 in 2015, Ronda Rousey made an appearance allying herself with The Rock. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has also made an appearance in WWE on an episode of Monday Night Raw. And even Ken Shamrock has wrestled for WWE full-time during the “Attitude” era in the late 90’s.

According to WrestlingINC.com from last November, Conor McGregor considered appearing in WWE, according to his agent. “I think it’s all about business, man,” his agent said. “If [WWE] is going to come with an offer, we are willing to entertain it. We are here.” Though McGregor may be open to the idea of appearing in WWE, it will most likely not happen anytime soon. With McGregor currently on hiatus, it looks as if he has other commitments to deal with for the time being.

