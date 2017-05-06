UFC star Conor McGregor welcomes baby Conor Jack

The first child of UFC star Conor McGregor was born today in Ireland, TMZ reports.

The baby boy was born to McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin, in Dublin. He was named Conor Jack McGregor.

The UFC lightweight had hinted that the child's birth was near with an Instagram post last week.

In the hoppo not there yet 👶🏼 A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 28, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

McGregor, who was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated last year, also was SI.com's MMA Fighter of the Year for 2016.

