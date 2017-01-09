Comparing UFC Fighters to the Eight NFL Playoff Teams

With eight teams remaining the NFL playoffs, we put together a list comparing eight NFL teams to eight UFC fighters.

After ending 2016 with a bang at UFC 207, the UFC is taking a backseat in January with no pay-per-views as the NFL playoffs take center stage. Despite a dip in the ratings, the NFL is still the most popular sport in the United States. The UFC’s popularity has grown recently, shown by five pay-per-views surpassing one million buys this past year.

The NFL wrapped up Wild Card weekend and is prepping for the divisional round of the playoffs. Eight teams remain as four of them will participate in the playoffs for the first time this year, and four others will go on the road in hopes of coming up with another postseason win.

The New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers remain alive in the AFC while the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks are still active in the NFC.

With these eight teams heading into the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, we decided to put together a list of eight UFC fighters that compare the closest to the eight NFL teams that are still in the playoffs. From long tenures, wins, statistics and championships, some UFC fighters and NFL teams seem to have more in common than you may have thought before reading this list.

Nate Diaz: Atlanta Falcons

Nate Diaz had always been known for his fighting style, being one of the most fun and toughest fighters to watch in the UFC. But he hasn’t always been successful, and his 19-11 record is an obvious indication of it. Since 2012, Diaz has gone 4-4.

But in 2016, he shocked the world when he defeated Conor McGregor on 10 days notice at UFC 196. Despite losing to McGregor at UFC 202 in August and not being active since then, Diaz is still one of the most talked-about fighters today after a breakthrough year. His popularity skyrocketed and his public image grew, earning late night appearances on Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live. It’s very similar to the Atlanta Falcons’ recent surge after a couple of quiet seasons.

The Atlanta Falcons were far from a top-tier team the past three years. From 2013 through 2015, the Falcons finished 4-12, 6-10 and 8-8. Though their record gradually improved, they weren’t exciting to watch and did not have much media coverage.

But 2016 was a breakthrough year for the Falcons, especially on the offensive side of the football. The Falcons finished second in total yards on offense and first in scoring. They scored 540 total points, the most in franchise history, surpassing their previous high of 442 in 1998, which led them to a Super Bowl appearance. The 540 points are the seventh most points scored by a team in a season in NFL history.

Neither Diaz nor the Falcons were highly talked about before 2016. Diaz has yet to earn a UFC title while the Falcons are still searching to win their first Super Bowl. But after one of the biggest upset wins in UFC history for Diaz, and the high-powered offense of the Falcons give a reason to believe that the future is bright for both parties.

Cody Garbrandt: Dallas Cowboys

Cody Garbrandt had an unforgettable 2016. He started the year unranked and finished it off as the UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Garbrandt went under the radar throughout 2016, finishing opponents Augusto Mendes, Thomas Almeida, and Takeya Mizugaki in the first round by knockout or TKO. Though he was still sitting behind a few other contenders in the rankings, Garbrandt was given a title shot against Dominick Cruz.

Garbrandt had one of the biggest upset wins of 2016, ending Cruz’s 13-fight win streak and capturing the UFC Bantamweight Title at UFC 207. Garbrandt’s emergence in 2016 is very similar to the Dallas Cowboys’ season.

The Cowboys were coming off a 4-win season and entered the year with a question mark at quarterback due to an injury sustained by Tony Romo. But a pair of rookies shined for the Cowboys and are now some of the best at their positions.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who was drafted in the fourth round, turned into a pleasant surprise. He finished the season with a 104.9 passer rating, the third-best in the NFL behind Matt Ryan and Tom Brady. Among quarterbacks in the top 10 in passer rating, Prescott has the second fewest interceptions thrown with just four.

Ezekiel Elliot was expected to be a very good running back after being drafted fourth overall. But he took the NFL by surprise with his dominant performance. He led the league in rushing yards with 1,631 yards, beating Chicago’s Jordan Howard, also a rookie, by 318 yards.

Both Prescott and Elliott were voted to the Pro Bowl, the first quarterback-running back rookie duo to go to the Pro Bowl since the NFL merger.

Garbradnt’s story is more similar to Prescott’s. Neither of them was highly talked about coming into 2016. Garbrandt was unranked while Prescott fell to the fourth round. “No Love” is now the champion at bantamweight while Prescott led the Cowboys to the best record in the NFC.

Demetrious Johnson: Green Bay Packers

If you had to pick an active UFC fighter and an NFL team that have a history of domination, UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson and the Green Bay Packers would be a great match.

Johnson is the first, current, and only UFC Flyweight Champion. He has had nine successful title defenses, tying Georges St. Pierre for second most consecutive title defenses. Johnson became the second UFC fighter to receive all four possible post-fight honors, Fight, Knockout, Performance, and Submission of the Night awards. With just a pair of losses and one draw in his career, Johnson, also known as “Mighty Mouse,” is 25-2-1 all-time and is 13-1-1 since joining the UFC in 2011.

Since 2010, the Green Bay Packers passing attack has finished in the top 10 six times out of seven seasons. A big reason for Green Bay’s high-powered offense is due to Packers quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has thrown 109 touchdowns the past three years, the most by any quarterback. He’s finished in the top-five two of those three seasons, including his league-leading 40 touchdown passes this year. Rodgers will reach two full months without an interception by the time the Packers visit the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. Rodgers holds NFL records for best career passer rating with 104.1 and best touchdown-to-interception ratio in a career with 4.13.

Before Rodgers, Brett Favre was the big-name quarterback in Green Bay. Favre owned the record for most career touchdown passes for eight years before Peyton Manning passed him in 2015. Bart Starr was playing under center for the Packers from 1956 through 1971, where he led the Packers to win the first two Super Bowls.

Johnson’s long-time and consistent dominance goes with Green Bay’s long history of great quarterbacks. Johnson is currently the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and you could make a case that the Packers have one of the more explosive passing attacks in the NFL today.

Amanda Nunes: Houston Texans

After Amanda Nunes defeated Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 196, she called for UFC President Dana White’s attention during her Octagon interview, asking for a title match. She pulled off a big upset in defeating Miesha Tate at UFC 200 for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title. But Nunes still received very little to no attention from the media and fans. Ronda Rousey was still the most talked about female fighter, even during her absence.

When Rousey returned to fight Nunes for the belt at UFC 207, the commercials and promos were Rousey heavy, giving Nunes no attention. Although Nunes sliced Rousey in 48 seconds at UFC 207, Nunes received more attention, but the post fight narrative was still mostly surrounding Rousey.

Nunes quietly stringed together five wins. It was not until her win over Rousey when she started to become a household name.

Similar to Nunes, the Houston Texans have quietly gone 9-7 the past three years, coming away with back-to-back AFC South titles. By winning the division the past two seasons, the Texans have done it with a myriad of quarterbacks in Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, TJ Yates, Brandon Weeden, Brock Osweiler, and Tom Savage.

Casual UFC fans hadn’t heard of Nunes before she defeated Tate and some probably before her fight with Rousey. The casual football fan probably couldn’t tell you one of the six starting quarterbacks the Texans have used under center the past two years.

But the Texans still won the AFC South and recently defeated the Oakland Raiders to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Texans will visit the New England Patriots this Saturday, and it is safe to say that Houston won’t be talked about as much as they look to pull off a big upset, similar to Nunes against Rousey at UFC 207.

Alistair Overeem: Kansas City Chiefs

Alistair Overeem has never won gold in the UFC, but it does not take away from the decorated fighting career he has accomplished. Making his MMA debut in 1999 at the age of 19, Overeem has a career MMA record of 41-15 and one no contest.

He’s won a kickboxing title at K-1 and MMA titles at 2H2H, Dream, Pride, and Strikeforce while he came close to capturing the UFC Heavyweight Title from Stipe Miocic this past September at UFC 203.

Overeem has notable wins over Frank Mir, Brock Lesnar, Fabricio Werdum, Mark Hunt, Vitor Belfort and Andrei Arlovski. Overeem, who will turn 37 this May, is still one of the best fighters today, despite his age and having fought in 57 bouts.

Like Overeem, the Kansas City Chiefs have a storied franchise, starting with their founder, Lamar Hunt. Hunt also founded the American Football League and coined the term ‘Super Bowl.’

The Chiefs won three American Football League championships and appeared in the first ever Super Bowl against the Green Bay Packers in 1967. The Chiefs returned to the fourth Super Bowl in 1970, defeating the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL and AFL merged after Kansas City’s Super Bowl win against Minnesota.

The Chiefs have found some success, starting 9-0 in 2003 and 2013 and going 3-0 in 2010. They were the last team to suffer a loss in each of those three years. Though the Chiefs have gone through some success and had some great players and coaches who have been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, they have not won a Super Bowl since the NFL merger.

Overeem and the Kansas City Chiefs have had great success in the past. Overeem is still seeking his first UFC title and the Chiefs are looking for their first Super Bowl title in the modern era.

Ronda Rousey: New England Patriots

UFC President Dana White has gone on the record to say that Ronda Rousey is the biggest star in UFC history. The standards and expectations for Rousey have always been high. Rousey was famously known for putting women’s MMA on the map.

Her supremacy made her the most talked about UFC fighter the past couple of years, even during her 13-month absence. In her first four MMA fights before joining the UFC, Rousey finished her first four opponents under a minute. Out of the 12 fighters she defeated to start 12-0 in her career, she conquered eight of them in under a minute.

But when Rousey suffered her first loss and dropped the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title at UFC 193 against Holly Holm, she avoided doing interviews and remained silent. During her absence, she took a lot of criticism for her upset loss. When she returned for UFC 207 to fight Amanda Nunes, she lost by TKO in 48 seconds. The disparagement of Rousey continued.

When the New England Patriots made Bill Belichick their head coach and added quarterback Tom Brady in 2000, it was the start of a dynasty. The Patriots won Super Bowls 36, 38, and 39, winning three titles in four seasons. The Patriots have appeared in three more Super Bowls, winning one of them.

But when the Patriots fall, fans and the media are quick to criticize one of the most dominant teams in the NFL since 2000. Since adding Belichick and Brady, the Patriots have won 122 games, the most during that stretch.

When you’re the best at your sport, like Rousey and the Patriots, it is easy to be judged after a loss when all eyes are on you. That is something top-notch athletes will always have to deal with.

Michael Bisping: Pittsburgh Steelers

A UFC veteran and the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, Michael Bisping will go down as one of the best fighters in history. Bisping made his UFC debut in 2006 after winning Season 3 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Since joining the UFC, Bisping has gone 20-7. His 27 total UFC bouts ties Frank Mir and Tito Ortiz while his 20 wins are the most in UFC history, recently passing former Welterweight Champion Georges St. Pierre. Alongside winning the UFC Middleweight Championship and winning The Ultimate Fighter, Bisping is the first British fighter to headline a UFC event and to win a title in the Octagon. Bisping has recently taken home numerous Fighter of the Year Awards for 2016.

Bisping is of the most well-known UFC fighters for his long tenure and dominance. That is similar to his NFL comparison, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Founded in 1933 and known at the time as the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Steelers are one of the best teams in NFL history, and their history shows it. The Steelers have more Super Bowl titles than any team in the NFL with six, most recently winning Super Bowl 43 in 2009 over the Arizona Cardinals. The Steelers have also hosted more conference championship games than any other NFL team with 11. The Steelers also share the record for most AFC championships with eight, tied with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots.

The Steelers hold an all-time record of 601-535-20. Their 601 total wins are the fourth most in NFL history in addition to playing the eighth most NFL games with 1,156.

Both Bisping and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been around for a long time and hold notable records, such as most fights won and most Super Bowl titles.

Conor McGregor: Seattle Seahawks

2013 was a big year for both Conor McGregor and the Seattle Seahawks. McGregor made his UFC debut that year while the Seahawks went 13-3, tying 2005 for the best record in franchise history.

After an impressive start in his first year in the Octagon, McGregor continued to soar past many of his opponents. He won the interim UFC Featherweight Championship in 2015 against Chad Mendes by TKO at UFC 189. He won his next fight against Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 13 seconds, unifying the titles, which made him the UFC Featherweight Champion.

McGregor quickly became one of the biggest superstars in the UFC today. McGregor headlined UFC 194, 196, 202, and 205, each raking in more than one million pay-per-view buys. Those four pay-per-views are in the top five, along with UFC 100, for most pay-per-view buys in UFC history.

Like McGregor, the Seahawks have been one of the most watched teams since they won Super Bowl 48 over the Denver Broncos in 2014. During the 2014 regular season, the Seahawks finished in the top five for most weekly watched games 11 times. In 2015, Seattle again finished in the top five 11 times. This past year, the Seahawks finished 10 times in the top five most weekly watched games.

Since the season they won the Super Bowl in 2013-14, the Seahawks have gone 45-18-1 in the regular season, one of the best records in the league.

Perhaps one of the easiest comparisons is McGregor to Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman. McGregor is known to be one of the best trash talkers in the UFC as Sherman is known for the same, in addition to being an elite cornerback, in the NFL.

