Combat sports legend Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic retires

One of the most feared heavyweights in mixed martial arts, Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic, has retired. In an interview with Nova Tonight, a Croatian television program, the 42-year-old announced the end of his 15-year MMA career.

“That was definitely my last tournament. I have health problems, and this is definitely the end of my career. I know I have announced my retirement before, but this is definitely it.”

The Croatian heavyweight is referring to Rizin’s Fighting Federation’s Open-Weight Grand Prix tournament that he recently won in Japan. He defeated three opponents on his way to winning the tournament and finishes his mixed martial arts career with a 35-11-2 record.

Filipovic entered the world of mixed martial arts as an accomplished kickboxer. The former Croatian Cop (hence, the nickname “Cro Cop”) finished his kickboxing career with a 23-8 record, ultimately acquiring the K-1 World Grand Prix title in 2012. Throughout his career, Filipovic defeated notable kickboxing legends in Ray Sefo, Mark Hunt, Peter Aerts, and Jerome Le Banner.

Before entering the UFC in 2007, Filipovic won the Pride heavyweight championship in 2003 and the 2006 Pride World Open-Weight Grand Prix. Unfortunately, that success did not transfer over during his stint with the UFC. The former Croatian Parliament member accumulated a record of 5-6 while signed with the UFC on three separate occasions.

However, following his release from the UFC in 2012, Filipovic went on a seven-fight win streak that culminated in becoming Rizin’s Open-Weight Grand Prix champion. The multiple-time world champion holds MMA victories over other world champions in Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Josh Barnett, Kevin Randleman, Mark Coleman, and Wanderlei Silva.

Not only has the Croatian finished his career on top of his game, he will be remembered as one of the most significant and decorated heavyweights in kickboxing and mixed martial arts history, as well as a great ambassador for both sports.

