Cody Garbrandt tells Dominick Cruz to take the rematch he’s blessed him with

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt tells Dominick Cruz to just take the rematch.

The UFC’s bantamweight division has never been more exciting thanks to Cody “No Love” Garbrandt removing Dominick Cruz from the title throne. This rivalry is far from over judging from Garbrandt’s latest Twitter jab.

TMZ posted a Tweet with Cruz claiming Garbrandt is obsessed with him. Garbrandt, perhaps to Cruz’s point, RT’d the post and plainly laid out his future plans.

Take the rematch I’ve blessed you with or I’ll cut the snakes head off and await for your return! @DominickCruz@TMZhttps://t.co/LHDcYZsdUv — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 13, 2017

Those are some strong words coming from the recently crowned UFC bantamweight champion. It’s quite a turnaround for Garbrandt to go on the offensive with trash talking considering he found himself on the defensive during the pre-UFC 207 discussions with Cruz.

However, Cruz’s pre-fight trash talking skills didn’t seem to give him the mental advantage he typically seems to enjoy over his opponents. Garbrandt remained cool under pressure as he dominated “The Dominator” from bell to bell. It was a near flawless performance for the Team Alpha Male fighter at UFC 207.

Following the event, Garbrandt expressed interest in an immediate rematch with Cruz. However, UFC President Dana White indicated that we’d be seeing former teammate and No. 1 contender TJ Dillashaw receive the next title shot. To cloud the matter even more, Garbrandt told media members that he was looking forward to a big payday in the form of a fight with UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo.

Garbrandt’s latest tweet appears to say he’d rather have an immediate rematch than face Dillashaw. Seeing as how the UFC has been steadily moving away from immediate rematches, odds are we won’t be seeing Garbrandt-Cruz II as the next UFC bantamweight title fight. After all, how can the promotion deny Dillashaw his shot after near-perfect wins over Raphael Assuncao and John Lineker?

It’s not as if a Garbrandt-Dillashaw contest wouldn’t sell. Although both men aren’t the best trash talkers, the two have a long history together.

He said this in the media because we all know the truth in what really went down! He sold out and lied to everyone! #RealTalk https://t.co/PynhhqcFZ9 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 10, 2017

The two used to train at Team Alpha Male together. That bond was broken when Dillashaw left the team to join Duane Ludwig in Denver. Ludwig was the former head coach at Team Alpha Male but had a falling out with the team’s central figure, Urijah Faber. The schism forced Dillashaw to make a tough decision between staying with Team Alpha Male or following Ludwig, the coach he’d enjoyed so much success with.

Outside of the storylines, the bout would have just as much, if not more strategic talking points than Garbrandt-Cruz. Whereas Cruz is so dangerous with his footwork and catching guys as they come in, Dillashaw prefers to be a bit more aggressive and trade within the pocket. Considering both Garbrandt and Dillashaw pack a serious punch, both men could find themselves on the canvas.

