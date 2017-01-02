Cody Garbrandt says he wants money fight with Jose Aldo next

Following his bantamweight title win over Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt says he wants a big money fight against Jose Aldo next

After winning the bantamweight title from Dominick Cruz at UFC 207, Cody Garbrandt has his eye on a bigger fight outside of his division for his next fight. Appearing as a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Garbrandt was asked about who he has his eye on next and his answer wasn’t the expected rematch with Dominick Cruz or a possible fight with T.J. Dillashaw.

Garbrandt gave a shocking answer in regards to his next fight, saying he would like to fight go up a weight class and fight the featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

“I know I could go up and fight with Jose Aldo. He has wins over my teammates, he’s a legend, and I’d like to test his chin. I know I hit hard, and I’m just getting started

Outside of Aldo, Garbrandt also mentioned that he would welcome a fight with lightweight-champion Conor McGregor. Garbrandt mentioned that his “homie” Nate Diaz choked McGregor out and that he would welcome a catchweight fight with McGregor at 150 pounds.

Garbrandt and McGregor have his history as the two got into it during The Ultimate Fighter Season 22: McGregor vs Faber, when McGregor called Dillashaw a “snake in the grass” and Garbrandt stood up to the champion and a brawl nearly followed.

Garbrandt has two challengers who make sense for his first title defense in both a rematch with Cruz or a fight against top contender T.J. Dillashaw, a former teammate’s of Garbrandt at Team Alpha Male.

The newly-crowned bantamweight champion says that he would like to meet with the UFC to discuss his next fight and says he wants the biggest draw. The champion went on to say that he would like to challenge himself in his next fight and while Aldo is tough and he respects him, he’d like to test his chin.

Now that he has the bantamweight title, Garbrandt is making it clear that defending his title is important but getting the biggest money and biggest drawing fight is just as important, if not more important.

When asked about when he would like to return to the Octagon, Garbrandt said he’d eye a fight right before the summer around June.

This article originally appeared on