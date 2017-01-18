Cindy Dandois: “Germaine de Randamie will KO Holly Holm”

At UFC 208 Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie meet for the newly introduced UFC women’s featherweight title. Fellow featherweight Cindy Dandois believes the smart money is on de Randamie winning the gold.

Cindy Dandois knows a thing or two about the women’s featherweight division. In her professional debut, Dandois defeated Marloes Coenen, who is now Bellator’s number one featherweight. The Belgian also holds a win over recently crowned Invicta FC interim champion Megan Anderson.

Speaking on the Heel Hook Show this week, Dandois gave her thoughts on the upcoming UFC title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

“My opinion, I would bet all my money on Germaine.” said Dandois, when asked to pick a winner, before explaining how she sees the fight playing out.

“None of them are gonna want to go to the ground, but Germaine is a badass kickboxer. Holly’s striking is great too, don’t get me wrong, but Germaine is like a badass. Her striking is underestimated, and she’s fighting against another striker. If she would have had to fight a wrestler or Amanda Nunes I would say no, but Holly is a good matchup for her, another striker. I saw Holly fight Shevchenko, and I think Germaine is better than Shevchenko standing up.”

In July last year, Holm fought Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC Chicago. Holm walked into the octagon as the betting favorite. Shevchenko timed counter after counter perfectly to pull off the upset by unanimous decision.

Dandois believes that Holm will suffer a similar fate against de Randamie. When it’s striker vs. striker, Dandois believes the Dutch kickboxer’s power will shine through.

“I think she’s gonna have the same feeling with Germaine because I trained with Germaine and on the ground that’s like, yeah my weakness is standing up. That’s no secret, everybody knows. For Germaine, it’s no secret that (on the ground) is not her strongest point. Standing up, she hits like a man.”

Dandois made her professional mixed martial arts debut in 2009. Since then she has defeated three of the current featherweight top ten. She also holds a win over Jorina Baars who famously beat Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino in a Muay Thai bout in 2014.

The Belgian understands the struggle to secure opportunities in MMA. Dandois missed out on big fights in Invicta, and has never received the call from either the UFC or Bellator despite her impressive resume. The submission specialist thinks de Randamie is going to grab her own UFC 208 opportunity with both fists.

“She’s gonna stop Holly. I think she’s gonna knock her out even. I think fourth or fifth round she’s gonna knock her out.”

Dandois’ own future remains uncertain. A spot in the UFC’s featherweight division is the dream. With an impressive 8-2 record and major wins over top opposition, the fighter deserves an opportunity on the big stage.

