Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi added to UFC 210

Top ranked middleweights Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi will clash at UFC 210.

It wasn’t very long ago that Gegard Mousasi was calling out every middleweight on the roster. Looks like he won’t have to wait any longer. At UFC 210, Mousasi will face off against former UFC middleweight champion, Chris Weidman.

This is a very interesting fight and a critical fight in the middleweight division. As of right now, the middleweight division is stacked. With Michael Bisping being the champion, his next matchup is most likely against Yoel Romero.

A fight between Weidman and Mousasi only makes the list of contenders grow larger. The last time Weidman stepped inside the cage was against Romero at UFC 205 in New York. He looked great early on in the first round. But, it didn’t take long for Romero to take over.

Eventually, in the third round, Romero caught Weidman with a killer flying knee and finished him off on the ground. Weidman has had a rough couple of years after losing his title to Luke Rockhold in 2015. He’ll be looking to pick up a much needed win against Mousasi.

As for Mousasi, he’s been on an absolute tear. Other than Romero, Jacare Souza, and Robert Whitaker, Mousasi is another top ranked contender in the middleweight division. Since losing to Uriah Hall in 2015, he’s gone on to win four straight fights in 2016.

His most recent win was avenging his loss to Hall by stopping him in the first round. He also has wins over Thales Leites and Vitor Belfort. With a win over Weidman, making it his fifth straight, it would be hard to deny him a title shot.

UFC 210 will go down on April 8 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

This article originally appeared on