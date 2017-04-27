Brandon Moreno and Al Iaquinta jump in the rankings after finishes at UFC Nashville

UFC rising stars Brandon Moreno and Al Iaquinta put on a show last Saturday at UFC Fight Night from Nashville and UFC rankings voters rewarded them both in the latest rankings release.

Iaquinta returned to the Octagon after more than two years away to KO UFC veteran and fan favorite Diego Sanchez in the first round of their co-main event bout. As a result, Iaquinta jumped three spots from 14th to 11th in the updated rankings.

“Raging” jumped over Kevin Lee, who fights seventh-ranked Michael Chiesa in June, Evan Dunham and Gilbert Melendez.

Moreno has come a long way since losing his preliminary round fight on The Ultimate Fighter. “The Assassin Baby” cracked the top 10 following a submission win over Louis Smolka and a split decision over Ryan Benoit. But it was his latest win, a second-round submission of Dustin Ortiz, that helped him jump from 10th to 7th in the flyweight rankings.

Alexis Davis also jumped one spot in the women’s bantamweight rankings after her win over Cindy Dandois while Leon Edwards, who is riding a three-fight win streak, entered the welterweight rankings at 15th.

Check out the full rankings here.