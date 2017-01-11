Brad Pickett set to make his final walk to the octagon at UFC London

Longtime UFC veteran Brad Pickett will be heading into the UFC octagon for the last time in his hometown of London, England. He’ll be take on Henry Briones.

UFC London adds another fight to its ever-growing card. English fighter Brad “One Punch” Pickett will take his final walk to the Octagon against the well-rounded Henry Briones. Pickett had expressed recently he was looking to hang up the MMA gloves and retire from the sport for good. A native of England, Pickett wanted his swan song to be in front of his friends and family in his hometown. UFC Fight Night London will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England on March 18.

Brad Pickett (26-13) has been fighting professionally since 2004, when he dominated the British promotion Cage Rage. He became the featherweight champion there before moving on to the WEC and then the UFC. Pickett was always right up there with the best in his weight class. He’s known for his punching power and has been involved in many “Fight of the Nights.” Most recently, Pickett fought in the retirement fight of Urijah Faber in Faber’s hometown of Sacramento, CA. Faber beat Pickett by unanimous decision. Following the fight, Pickett announced that he too would like to fight in his hometown for his final bout. Now he’ll get that chance.

UFC Europe announced today that Pickett’s wish of a local send-off is all set to go as he takes on Henry Briones. Briones (19-6-1) is coming into this fight having lost his last two fights. Briones came to the UFC as a cast member on The Ultimate Fighter Latin America Season 1. He was a part of team Velasquez. Since coming off the show Briones has gone 1-2 and will be looking to spoil Pickett’s homecoming while getting himself back on the right track in a very difficult division.

There’s no main event for this card as of yet. Look for more fights on this card to be announced in the very near future.

This article originally appeared on