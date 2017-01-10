BJ Penn fires shots at fellow fighters who beg for ‘money fights’

BJ Penn isn’t crazy about his fellow fighters requesting shots at specific opponents simply to make more money.

UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn is all set to make his highly-anticipated Octagon return this weekend (Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017), when he takes on No. 10-ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103 from Phoenix, Arizona.

Penn hasn’t competed in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) since July of 2014 when he was defeated by former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar via round three TKO. After spending nearly three years watching the sport he helped grow from the sidelines, however, ‘The Prodigy’ is ready to return in hopes of making another run at UFC gold.

During a recent interview with FOX Sports to promote his upcoming contest with Rodriguez, Penn discussed the recent trend of fighters attempting to campaign for “money fights,” to which the Hawaiian challenged his fellow UFC roster members to make themselves the money fight rather than begging for them:

“I’ll tell you this, I’m not the guy to go out there and say ‘oh give me this money fight, give me that money fight’,” Penn said. “I look at all these guys doing that and I’m like why don’t you go knock out a 100 guys and become the money fight yourself? “(Expletive) (expletive). “Oh I want to fight this money fight, this money fight’ — why don’t you make yourself the money fight? How’s about that one? Let’s just start there. “

Penn and Rodriguez will meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103 live on FS1, from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona this weekend.

This article originally appeared on