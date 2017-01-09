Ben Rothwell trashes Travis Browne and calls Ronda Rousey his ‘sugar mama’

In a recent interview, Ben Rothwell slammed Travis Browne for switching camps to be with his girlfriend, Ronda Rousey, leading to the possible demise of his career.

Travis Browne, the UFC’s No. 9-ranked heavyweight contender, sports a mixed martial arts record of 18-5. However, he is 2-3 is his last five fights, and many believe that this is due to having switched training camps to be close to his girlfriend and MMA superstar Ronda Rousey. The camp in question, the Glendale Fighting Club, is headed by Edmond Taverdyan. He has been credited for the downfall of notable fighters’ careers, including that of Rousey.

Ben Rothwell, the UFC’s No. 5 contender, commented on Sirius XM’s “Fight Club” (h/t MMA Junkie) and heavily criticized Browne for his professional and personal choices for leaving a camp that assisted in him becoming virtually undefeated.

“…he’s (Browne) one of those guys that’s just a man-whore… Why did you suddenly leave a great camp that made him good and move to a (expletive) gym that’s got a lot of guys losing? For me, I think it was a financial thing. He went there and found a sugar mama in his girlfriend (Rousey). He’s just looking to get himself taken care of.”

Since losing her second straight fight, the MMA world has called for Rousey to switch training camps. In an interview on the Pony Hour Podcast (h/t Bloody Elbow), Bruce Buffer, the UFC’s Octagon announcer, emphasized Rousey’s need to move to another training camp.

“The conjecture is out there. Ronda needs a new training camp!… (Rousey) knew that she was about to go into war with fighters that were not the fighters she was armbarring on a regular basis.”

UFC veteran Jake Ellenberger left the Glendale Fighting Club after having lost four of five fights from 2013-2015 and returned to Kings MMA, headed by Rafael Cordeiro. In the case of Browne, the once highly-touted heavyweight will face the No. 8 contender in Derrick Lewis at UFC 208. However, if “Hapa” loses the latter matchup, the defeat will mark three in a row and will undoubtedly leave his career in question with the UFC.

