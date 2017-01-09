Ben Rothwell: I’ll fight Woodley and Bisping at the same time

UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell is taking aim at the bickering middleweight champion Michael Bisping and the welterweight champion Tyron Woodley

Don’t say Ben Rothwell isn’t up for a challenge.

The UFC heavyweight, who’s currently sitting on the sidelines with an injury, has taken aim at everyone from former champion Cain Velasquez to the polarizing Travis Browne to his previously scheduled opponent Fabricio Werdum.

But now, the hulking figure is taking aim at a pair of fighters below his weight class.

Taking to Twitter, Rothwell called out middleweight champion Michael Bisping and welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, saying he’d be more than happy to fight both of them in a handicap match.

Ok I'm deadly serious I'll fight @TWooodley and @bisping at the same time 2on1 and take both your titles. Let's all make money ???? #ridicules — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) January 6, 2017

This challenge comes just a few days removed from a video leaking out of Bisping and Woodley backstage at UFC 207 discussing a potential catchweight fight between the two men.

In terms of actual competition, Rothwell (36-10), has not been seen inside the Octagon since seeing his four fight win streak snapped at the hand of Junior dos Santos in April. Rothwell was scheduled to return to action against Werdum at UFC 203 in September before an injury forced him off the card.

The Wisconsin previously submitted former UFC heavyweight champion and submission specialist Josh Barnett and former collegiate football player Matt Mitrione. Rothwell also holds a knockout victory former K-1, Dream and Strikeforce champion Alistair Overeem.

So while his recent challenge of his two diminutive counterparts may be in good fun, don’t say Rothwell isn’t down for a little WWE-style shenanigans.

