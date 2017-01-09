Bellator MMA president Scott Coker responds to Meryl Streep

Bellator MMA President Scott Coker Coker has invited the multiple-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep to attend the upcoming Bellator 170 in Los Angeles.

Meryl Streep has rapidly become public enemy No. 1 amongst the mixed martial arts community.

On Sunday night, while receiving a lifetime achievement award at the 2017 Golden Globes, Streep seized the opportunity to take aim at President Elect Donald Trump’s comments surrounding immigrants to the United States during the 2016 President Election.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” said Streep.

Needless to say, fight fans were not pleased.

But stepping up in their defense was none other than Bellator MMA President Scott Coker.

Taking to Twitter, Coker released a written statement inviting the multiple-time Oscar winner to attend the upcoming Bellator 170 in Los Angeles.

Meryl “I’m a lifelong fan of your work but also a lifelong martial artist who happens to promote mixed martial arts around the world. “The global sport of mixed martial arts celebrates male and female athletes from all around the world who work years tirelessly honing their craft and – yes- art. They come from the every country and every walk of life. We at Bellator support them and honor their skill. “Please be my guest at the LA Forum on January 21st and you will see that Mixed Martial Arts is truly artistic – which will feature fighters from all over the world competing at a world class level. Scott Coker President Bellator MMA

If Streep does accept Coker’s invitation she will bear witness to the light heavyweight main event fight between UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz and fan favorite Chael Sonnen.

Also featured on the card is a welterweight fight between Paul Daley vs. Brennan Ward and middleweight fight between Ralek Gracie vs. Hisaki Kato.

