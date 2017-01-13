Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson added to UFC 208

Anderson Silva is finally making his return to actions at UFC 208 against Derek Brunson

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will return to action on Feb. 11 against Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in Brooklyn

UFC officials announced the bout on Friday afternoon.

Silva (34-8) was last seen dropping a unanimous decision to current lightweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 200 in July. The Brazilian had taken the fight on extremely short notice after Cormier’s original opponent, Jon Jones, was pulled from the card after failing a drug test.

Prior to this setback, Silva lost to current middleweight champ Michael Bisping at UFC Fight Night 84 in February. This setback had marked Silva’s first appearance inside the Octagon since his decision win over Nick Diaz at UFC 183 in January 2015.

Silva currently holds several UFC records including the longest win streak in UFC history (16), which included a UFC title reign that lasted a company record six years, eight months and 22 days. To date, all but two of Silva’s wins have come by way TKO, KO or submission.

Brunson (16-4) is also looking to get back into the win column after seeing a five-fight win streak snapped at the hands of a violent first round knockout to Robert Whittaker in November. Of his five previous wins, Brunson scored four first round finishes.

UFC 208 is currently slated to go down on Feb. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie – for UFC women’s featherweight title

Derek Brunson vs. Anderson Silva

Travis Browne vs. Derrick Lewis

Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

Ronaldo Souza vs. Tim Boetsch

Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro

Paul Felder vs. Gilbert Burns

Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Ian McCall vs. Neil Seery

George Sullivan vs. Randy Brown

Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique

Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki

Phillipe Nover vs. Rick Glenn

This article originally appeared on