Anderson Silva says he would fight Bisping, take his belt, then vacate it

This morning Anderson Silva spoke to media in Rio de Janerio, Brazil to promote his upcoming fight with Derek Brunson. In this press conference, he addressed his future.

Anderson Silva is nicknamed “The GOAT” by many of his adoring fans, today Silva sat down to address the media in his home country of Brazil to discuss his upcoming fight and his plans for after that. Silva will be facing eighth-ranked Derek Brunson at UFC 208 taking place in Brooklyn, New York on February 11. Silva spoke about this upcoming fight and his plans to face the current middleweight champion Michael Bisping in a rematch of their fight that took place last February in London.

Silva (33-8) is not looking past Brunson who he described as a great fighter, however, he would be ready to face champ Michael Bisping “no matter when it is.” Silva feels that the last time he and Bisping met, he had actually won that fight. There was a controversial call to end that last meeting between these two fighters.

Silva had seemingly KO’d Bisping as the bell rung, but Bisping has declared the winner by unanimous decision. Silva feels that the result was biased since the fight took place in Bisping’s home country. When asked if he thought the result would have been different in another country, he replied: “yes.”

Bisping who immediately went on to a title shot is now out due to surgery until May. To this Silva says he would gladly fight him then. He said “It would be perfect to fight Bisping, especially since something was left in the air (following London). I would accept to fight him for sure. When asked if he would fight in England again, he responded “of course not. Undoubtedly no.”

Silva’s friend and training partner Jacare Souza is ranked third in the division. Silva was asked what he thought about stepping ahead of Jacare to face Bisping.

“Thinking about the sport, Jacare is the one who should fight for the belt. Thinking about the show the best thing would be Anderson and Bisping again.”

If he got the chance to fight Bisping and won the belt he would not keep it selfishly.

“I’d vacate the belt and fight in a different division, or even in the same division but no longer for the belt.”

