Anderson Silva’s Top Five Moments: Caught in the Web

Before Anderson Silva fights Derek Brunson at UFC 208, we break down the top five iconic moments in the career of “The Spider.”

It’s nearly impossible to narrow down the top moments in the career of Anderson Silva. For a martial artist who might go down as the best ever, he’s accumulated several show-stopping finishes in an astounding career.

He’ll perhaps be best remembered for the way he was able to psychologically break down an opponent systematically inside the cage. He made several elite fighters of the era look ordinary, while at the same time looking nearly invincible in the process.

The bout against Derek Brunson at UFC 208 comes at an interesting time in Silva’s career. At 42, he’s closer to the end of his hall-of-fame career than the beginning. Despite a competitive bout against current middleweight champion Michael Bisping last year, he remains without an official victory since 2012.

Silva’s presence adds star power to a card that desperately needed to be bolstered. But it has yet to be seen if he still possesses the ability to hold off a young heavy hitter in Brunson. Regardless, fans will be tuning in with the hope that they see another one of the moments that made “The Spider” a legend.

Here are Anderson Silva’s top five moments:

#5: Anderson Silva Knocks Out Rich Franklin at UFC 77

In 2007, Silva was a year removed from what remains one of the best debuts in UFC history. It was roughly a minute in which he was virtually perfect, landing 100-percent of his shots, to stop Chris Leben. He upped the ante a short time later, wresting the middleweight title away from fan-favorite Rich Franklin.

If the world was stunned when Silva stopped “Ace” the first time, no one expected him to deliver in the fashion he did that night in Franklin’s native Ohio. After a more competitive round than their first encounter, Silva took full control in the second frame.

Against one of the elite fighters in the world, Silva dropped his hands and stood right in front of the former champion. Even the veteran Franklin seemed unsure of what to do as his punches and kicks caught only air as he threw them at “The Spider.” When Silva found the Muay Thai clinch, a familiar script unfolded as Franklin folded under the barrage of knees.

Admittedly, this was the hardest spot on the list to rank. It could have easily gone to the victory over Dan Henderson. What separates this performance is that it changed the complexion of Franklin’s career. An elite fighter, Franklin might have went on to be the best middleweight in UFC history. Dan Henderson still went out a legend, but Franklin for all his accomplishments never quite escaped the shadow of the Spider. That night in Ohio left proved to all the world who the best was, and left many wondering just how great “The Spider” could really be.

#4: Anderson Silva TKOs Chael Sonnen at UFC 148

Among the most anticipated rematches in UFC history, the second bout with Chael Sonnen may go down as one of the most important fights in Silva’s career. After a stunning first contest, (more on that later) the rematch had everything. Intrigue, trash talk, and of course, the world title on the line.

Build-up to the fight had fans and pundits alike going back-and-forth over who would win. Silva was coming off knockouts over Vitor Belfort and Yushin Okami. Sonnen had defeated both Brian Stann and Michael Bisping. As dramatic as the first fight was, both went into the rematch looking even more dominant than before. The champion was still unbeaten in the UFC, but Sonnen was seen as the kryptonite who could finally wrest the belt away from “The Spider.”

The big question, could Silva prevent Sonnen from taking him down as he had so dominantly the first time? It appeared as if he wouldn’t. Sonnen dominated the first round with his wrestling and it looked as if he was on his way to another possible shut-out of the champion.

It wasn’t until the second round that Silva went to work, stopping the takedown and finding room to work. When Sonnen went for an ill-timed spinning back fist, Silva expertly avoided the blow and unraveled the challenger’s game plan. Sonnen crashed to the canvas where “The Spider” followed him, stunning him with a knee to the chest before following up with several punches to end the bout.

Silva triumphed over one of the most renowned trash talkers in sport and extended his record of title defenses to 10. A record that still stands.

#3: Anderson Silva Miraculously Submits Chael Sonnen at UFC 117

The odyssey between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen was a unique one. In many ways, it set the precedent for José Aldo and Conor McGregor years later.

Sonnen not only became one of the biggest stars in MMA in the build-up to the fight with Silva, he parlayed the attention into a career outside the cage as well. It’s astounding to think now, but Sonnen was a relatively unknown fighter who was also a politician at this time in his career. His interviews went viral at a time when YouTube was just starting to hit its stride, and all of his barbs were aimed at the pound-for-pound great.

Silva, poised and silent as ever, vowed to end the talk with his skills in the cage. No one expected what happened when the cage door closed: Sonnen dominated Silva for four and a half rounds, repeatedly taking him down and even knocking down the vaunted striker twice on the feet. Half-way through the fifth round, Sonnen was continuing to rain punches and control the fight. After months of trash talk, it appeared the challenger was about to back-up every word and pull off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

Silva was forced to pull out something unexpected if he wanted to retain his title. He came up with arguably the most crowd-silencing finish of his career, locking in a triangle with minutes remaining and submitting the challenger.

The commotion was confusing and left many scrambling to confirm the sequence of events. Sonnen would later admit to the stoppage and Silva would come forward citing a rib injury prior to the bout. It was a wild night even by MMA standards, but all knew the two would meet in the cage again.

#2: Anderson Silva Knocks Out Forrest Griffin at UFC 101

Silva underwent a period with displeasing performances. He had bizarre bouts with Patrick Côte and Thales Leites that left fans bewildered as to why the Spider could not stop opponents that he clearly outclassed.

The result, a second move to the light-heavyweight division for a blockbuster fight with former champion Forest Griffin. Griffin was still at the top of the division, only a fight removed from being world champion and easily the most physically imposing opponent Silva had faced in the UFC. When the fight was announced, people immediately figured it would be a classic: Griffin was a fighter Silva couldn’t just run through and who’s style would force him to engage.

On that night, “The Spider” showed off the full extent of his abilities. It took him very little time to adjust to Griffin’s range and timing, and once he did he put on a performance that is arguably unparalleled. Silva dropped the durable former champion several times, most of which came after “The Spider” dropped his hands and smoothly avoided Griffin’s combinations.

The final exchange remains unique, Griffin chased Silva as he was walking backward when the middleweight champion landed a single jab to the chin of his opponent. Griffin crumpled to the canvas and threw up his hands as if in surrender. The magnitude of the moment electrified the crowd. Griffin was arguably the most durable fighter in UFC history, and Silva had so thoroughly destroyed him that he had quit in less than a round.

Silva arguably never looked more invincible in what could go down as the best performance of his entire career.

So of course, which of Silva’s performances tops this one?

#1: Anderson Silva Knocks Out Vitor Belfort at UFC 126

When Dana White first mentioned Vitor Belfort as a possible opponent for Silva, “The Phenom” wasn’t even with the UFC. He had most recently fought for Affliction before being re-signed to the promotion. His first-round knockout of Rich Franklin re-introduced him to fans and he became arguably the only striker more lethal than the champion.

The actual fight was an interesting one, both counter-strikers patiently avoided each other. Silva evaded the dangerous hands of the challenger. Belfort escaped getting in the clinch with the champion. The atmosphere was electric every time they engaged, fans unsure which fighter could fall in the instant the other would land.

Somehow, Silva found a way to make another lethal opponent look ordinary. “The Spider” avoided the explosive Belfort and lured him into the center of the Octagon. Hands low once again, Silva capitalized on an opening seemingly only he saw. A single front kick straight through the guard of Belfort landed on the chin, knocking him out cleanly.

The image became iconic. But, what made the victory more impressive was when it was viewed in hindsight. Belfort went on to have incredible finishes over fighters like Anthony Johnson, Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold, and Dan Henderson. The fact that Anderson had stopped “The Phenom” so impressively made him even more intimidating, if that was possible. After all, if he could do that to someone like Belfort, then what chance did anyone else have?

Silva may not be the same fighter when he faces Derek Brunson, but that hasn’t been proven just yet. Brunson on paper is exactly the kind of fighter that would give Silva his best performances: An aggressive striker who takes huge risks in search of the knockout. His power will test Silva’s chin, and he will look to see how much the former champion’s reflexes have slowed down.

That’s not to say Silva can’t catch Brunson as he has so many other opponents. The web is still being spun, and “The Spider” may add more victims before he is done in mixed martial arts.

