Anderson Silva gives Ronda Rousey sound advice

In a recent interview, Anderson Silva discussed his losses, coping methods, criticized haters and gave advice to Ronda Rousey.

Many consider Anderson Silva the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. He held the UFC middleweight title for nearly seven years and has beaten the “Who’s Who” of combat sports in Stephan Bonnar, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Demian Maia, Forrest Griffin, Dan Henderson and Rich Franklin, just to name a few.

However, at 41 years old, the Brazilian is 0-4-1 in his last five fights, having been brutally finished in two of them. In an interview with Combate News (h/t MMA Junkie), Silva commented on his losses and coping methods.

“I always dealt very well with defeat, because I’ve had defeats early in my career at a time I couldn’t lose.”

Silva went on to disapprove of those who heavily critique fighters for losing.

“People need to understand that athletes train very hard… They train for four, five months. I, for one, at the time when I had the title… if I spent … 10 days with my family, it’s a lot… So, when something like this happens… criticizing, calling [fighters] names [for losing], these people need to think about that. Because we’re there to do our jobs and show this work that’s not only ours, but also from a team that dedicated themselves for months.”

Speaking of losses, Silva continued and addressed former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who has lost her last two fights via knockout. The 29-year-old has not seemingly dealt with her losses well, as evidenced by her breakdown on Ellen and her non-media appearances leading up to and following her loss at UFC 207.

“The way I see it, personally and technically as a fighter, pick your opponents better when you return. Don’t fight someone who’s as active as the champ. I think it was the wrong strategy. I hope you come back. You’re a great athlete. God bless you.”

In the end, Rousey has remained quiet since her most devastating defeat to the current bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes. No announcement has been made regarding if Rousey will retire or attempt to rise to prominence once more.

