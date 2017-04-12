Anderson Silva caps off UFC 212 presser with hilarious one-man face-off

Anderson Silva doesn’t have an opponent for UFC 212 in Brazil but that didn’t stop the former middleweight champion from proving a face off for media at the kick off press conference on Tuesday.

Silva was originally expected to face Kelvin Gastelum on the card, but the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner was recently flagged for a potential doping policy violation when he tested positive for marijuana surrounding his last fight against Vitor Belfort.

Subsequently, Gastelum was provisionally suspended and the UFC was forced to pull him out of the fight with Silva.

Now Silva is playing the waiting game as the UFC searches for a new opponent but he was happy to face off with himself during the customary stare downs at the end of the press conference.

Silva has long stated that he felt his perfect opponent would be a clone of himself so this face off might be as close as he’ll ever get to that actually happening.

The funny moment was definitely Silva at his comedic best but he will certainly look forward to squaring off with a real opponent once the UFC secures a replacement to face him on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro.