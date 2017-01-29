An Experience with Conor McGregor: Floyd Mayweather, UFC, Family and More

Conor McGregor sits down with Ariel Helwani and shares what he’s been up to since UFC 205. He talks Floyd Mayweather fight rumors and more.

Conor McGregor pulls onto the stage in one of his extravagant Rolls Royce vehicles, parking it to set the scene for the evening. Dinner, a live band, drinks and more, a black tie event that did not seem to disappoint. Of course, what else have we come to expect from “The Notorious”? And who else to present and interview Conor McGregor than esteemed MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani?

Yes, the live music was banging and the drinks were flowing, but nothing could satisfy the insatiable appetite for Conor McGregor. Finally, Ariel introduces Conor McGregor and the crowd goes wild as if the champ was about to enter the octagon.

Straight away Ariel got to the point.

Ariel Helwani: Why have you stayed away from the limelight?

Conor McGregor: I just want to enjoy my life for a little bit. I haven’t been as visible but I’m more tactical. You still see me in the media. It’s just January! Look what comes in February!

Ariel Helwani: Did you exceed your expectations with how you beat Eddie Alvarez?

Conor McGregor: He only survived the first round, because I got greedy and tried to go for the knockout. I was surprised he made it to the second round. The roster isn’t on my level. The two other donkeys aren’t on my level.

AH: Do you think the UFC didn’t give you the second belt on purpose?

CM: Absolutely! I don’t know why they didn’t give it to me. Where the f*** is my belt? I wouldn’t have left the Octagon until I got it. It’s a crazy business. Business is business. My shadow looms large over the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

AH: It seemed you were upset when the UFC didn’t have that belt ready for you. They had to get it from Tyron Woodley.

CM: Tyron handed over that belt spit-shined!

AH: Were you upset the Fertittas didn’t come toast your victory at UFC 205?

CM: No the Fertittas are gone. The Fertittas are dons! They run Las Vegas! I’m meeting with Frank next week to settle some things. People at the very top reach that success.

AH: You’re going to LV to settle business. What business?

CM: They fined me in Las Vegas. I need to settle that. I’m gonna get my boxing license in Las Vegas.

AH: You said the UFC will need an f****** army to take the belt away from you? What was your reaction when they took it?

CM: They wanted to take the belt before I even went out to fight. They could’ve at least asked.

AH: They never asked your permission to take your belt?

CM: I’m still a two-weight world champion!

AH: Do you plan on defending the featherweight championship?

CM: Of course! You sign me up against any featherweight, they won’t show up. The Featherweights are praying I don’t come back down there!

AH: Did [UFC] tell you about the interim lightweight title?

CM: This is business, Ariel. Both of those guys are bums. They’d both get knocked out stiff. I have my eyes on Floyd Mayweather. Floyd offers $15M, Dana offers $25M. The millions keep going up!

AH: Where are we at with the Floyd fight?

CM: Once we come to a number. This is happening. Then we do the other business stuff.

AH: When you go to Vegas, will you meet with Floyd?

CM: I need to get back in the game fully. That’s the fight to make. I’ve got the reach, youth, confidence, my unpredictable style. I’m gonna conquer two worlds.

AH: Could you make this fight without the UFC?

CM: I believe I can with the Ali Act. They need to know their place.

AH: What do you think of Dana’s offer?

CM: I’m glad he made the offer. We’re still not there yet. This is the first billion dollar fight!

AH: What do you think is fair for you? FM says he’s the A side.

CM: He’s the scared side. F*** boxing! let’s make a real fight!

AH: Floyd made comments about your net worth. What is your net worth?

CM: Think Forbes and think more. That’s a Jay Z line! Don’t worry about my net worth!

AH: Will it happen in 2017?

CM: I believe end of this year or early next year.

AH: Sports commentators laugh at you. What’s the path to victory?

CM: They’ve been laughing at me the whole time.

AH: Do you think you can knock him out?

CM: My fist is bigger than his head!

AH: What’s going on with the new UFC owners?

CM: The Fertitta regime is gone. I know Dana. Dana and I do great business. I’m sure I’ll meet the businessmen [Patrick and Ari].

AH: You said you want them to come meet you. You are why they got $4 Billion. Don’t you think they should come talk to you?

CM: I have something big going on. This doesn’t really involve them.

AH: Doesn’t it make sense for them to be apart of this because they are in so much debt?

CM: I don’t like to get that deep into that. These are very intelligent business people.

AH: You were supposed to be on UFC 200, then they took you off because you didn’t want to do media. Then Ronda Rousey didn’t do media fro UFC 207. What did you think?

CM: I don’t give a f***! I love Ronda, was a huge supporter. I don’t celebrate another person’s defeat! That ain’t the sign of a champion. What someone else does doesn’t affect me. If they had done that to me (no media) I probably would have showed up to UFC 200.

AH: Next time you come back, will you ask for no media?

CM: I am my own media! We pushed out more video than UFC, FOX, MMAFighting for a longer amount of time. That’s what I’ve done. You said I’ve been quiet lately. You heard more about me than anyone else!

AH: You took your loss to Nate Diaz like a champ. Ronda Rousey didn’t do that. Do you think it would have helped her if she owned it better?

CM: She handled it how she handled it. We’ve all lost something. I manned up, took it on the chin and rearranged his face in the second fight.

AH: You mentioned Nate, Khabib, etc…

CM: Nate is a b****! He was Floyd’s b**** that night when he was on Floyd’s phone He was Nate’s employee that night! He shoulda said I’ll beat Conor and you!

AH: Is there anyone in MMA who is a challenge for you?

CM: F*** them all! Did you see Anderson? What is Anderson talking about? I’ll take any of them. We got the featherweight situation, lightweight, welterweight. I’ll slap that fool around (Tyron Woodley)! GSP…Did you see that union thing? What’s that? GSP is only up there because he couldn’t get the deal he wanted. He’s the fakest of them all!

AH: Do you think there needs to be union?

CM: There needs to be something. But that ain’t it (MMA Athletes’ Association). That was weird. There needs to be something. I’m focused on me. My family’s financial security. You need to focus on yourself. Everyone’s hand is out. You have to go through the struggle. Don’t complain, don’t cry! It never goes well.

AH: How much did you guys [Conor and John Kavanagh] drift after the Nate fight?

CM: It wasn’t a coach-student relationship anymore. He’d set up a training session and I wouldn’t show up. I’d open up the gym late at night. We both had a lot of separate business stuff. The loss brought us back together. Now it’s student-coach relationship.

AH: Did you turn down an offer from the WWE?

CM: I’ve turned down a lot of stuff. I turned down the next Predator movies. I’m doing Pegasus because it was three days and a lot of money. I’m chillin’. I’m trying to make something historic.

AH: What about Game of Thrones?

CM: I’m not trying to be in the show business just the fight business!

AH: Do you still want shares in the UFC?

CM: Doesn’t seem to be doing so good does it? Look at all the people here. They should want shares in the McGregor Inc! Maybe that’s next. I want to help build the next generation of fighters.

AH: McGregor Promotions. Are you going to be putting on MMA and boxing events?

CM: I had a date I almost announced in the Octagon. But I didn’t do it yet. I want to help build the next generation and be in association with the UFC.

AH: Will you put on fights in 2017?

CM: It’s a strong possibility. The date was set for March. We’ll sit on it for a while. There are many options for me. I’m the only one with options. Floyd doesn’t have options. Maybe I’ll fight Manny instead. F*** Floyd. I can fight any single one of them which makes me the A side!

AH: Does it do over 4 million buys?

CM: Easily!

AH: You’re going to be a father. Boy or girl?

CM: We’re having a boy!! The only time my records will be broken is by my own spawn. Dee is doing well.

AH: May?

CM: Could be April. F*** off Ariel! I want to chill when the baby comes. I’m still crapping my jocks!

CM: (On sister’s wedding) There’s nothing more important than family. It was like a mafia wedding.

AH: What’s the message to Floyd?

CM: F*** Floyd!

It’s clear that Conor McGregor has not lost his spunk since we last saw him. He has some big plans for 2017 and it will be interesting to see how it all unfolds.

