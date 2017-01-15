Amanda Nunes wants the winner of Holm/De Randamie next

UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is looking forward to another belt to put around her waist. She called out the winner of the inaugural featherweight bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie on Twitter yesterday.

Fresh off her win over Ronda Rousey, UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is not looking to slow down. The Brazilain star spoke out on Twitter yesterday as she called out the winner of the inaugural featherweight bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. Looking to follow in Conor McGregor’s footsteps of holding two UFC belts at the same time, Nunes wants to be the first challenger for the champion that will be crowned on February 11th in Brooklyn, NY.

Amanda Nunes (14-4) is the first woman to successfully defend the bantamweight title since Ronda Rousey lost it over a year ago. She most recently defeated Rousey at UFC 207 with a TKO in the first round. Nunes has never fought at 145 in her professional career but is looking forward to trying it now. On Twitter, she said “I am ready to make history, I want the winner”, speaking about the winner of Holm and de Randamie.

I'm ready to make wmma history…. I want the winner. @danawhite @ufc @seanshelby vamos Fazer historia no mundo quero lutar com quem ganhar. pic.twitter.com/VQXyp4SCaO — Amanda????Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 15, 2017

Holly Holm (10-2) was the first to defeat Rousey, and in turn, hold the 135-pound belt. She then lost the title to Miesha Tate, who then lost to Nunes. Now the UFC is ready to give Holm another shot at UFC gold when she takes on Dutch kickboxer Germaine de Randamie (6-3) in Brooklyn at UFC 208.

Probably the biggest star in the women’s featherweight division is Cris Cyborg. When the UFC was planning to create this division they first offered the title fight to Cyborg. Unfortunately, Cyborg was still recovering from a previous fight’s weight cut and was unable to fight under the UFC’s timeline. Now Cyborg may potentially be unable to fight for one year after recent reports of a failed out-of-competition drug test.

The UFC has not commented on whether they would consider a super-fight between two women’s champions.

