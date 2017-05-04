Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 in the works for UFC 213

Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will look to make the second defense of her title against a familiar foe from her past as she’s expected to face Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed to FOX Sports that the fight is in the works for the card taking place at the close of International Fight Week in July. MMAFighting initially reported the matchup.

Nunes (14-4) will enter the fight not only looking for her next title defense but also her fifth win in a row overall following a string of impressive victories, including a 48-second TKO over Ronda Rousey.

Nunes won the title with a first-round submission over Miesha Tate last July at UFC 200 before dispatching Rousey a few months later at UFC 207.

Shevchenko (14-2) will look to fight for a UFC title for the first time following a pair of impressive wins over former champion Holly Holm and “Ultimate Fighter” season 18 winner Julianna Pena.

Her last loss came to Nunes in early 2016 via unanimous decision but the momentum in the fight seemed to shift towards Shevchenko late before the final horn sounded. This time around, Shevchenko will have five rounds with the champion as she looks to win the title as well as avenge her only loss in the UFC.

If the fight between Nunes and Shevchenko is made official, it would join the previously announced matchup between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw already scheduled for UFC 213 in July.