Amanda Nunes: ‘The UFC wants to make it easier for Ronda Rousey’

Amanda Nunes says the UFC wants to baby former champion Ronda Rousey ahead of their title fight at UFC 207.

Amanda Nunes has taken issue with Ronda Rousey refusing to do media ahead of their title fight at UFC 207 next week in Las Vegas.

Rousey (12-1), also a former Strikeforce champion and Olympic bronze medalist, has not been seen inside the Octagon since Holly Holm’s shin slapped across her head at UFC 193 in November 2015.

But with her return looming, the UFC has essentially focused all of the promos on her, leaving the actually champion, Nunes, out.

Even UFC commentator Joe Rogan took issue with the marketing efforts.

I find it extremely bizarre that all these @UFC 207 promos only focus on Ronda and very little about the champion @Amanda_Leoa — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) December 18, 2016

But according to Nunes, the reason behind the discrepancy is simple: the UFC wants to baby the former champion.

“The UFC wants to make it easier for her,” Nunes told MMAFighting. “So she doesn’t feel like she’s not the champion anymore. They want to make her feel like that, that she’s not the second [to me]. They want to make me kind of the second to make her get stronger or something. I feel like they tried … to promote her so she can be strong and see that. Like Ronda, Ronda, Ronda, Ronda. But she knows she’s the challenger; I’m the champion. Nobody can change it. Nobody can make Ronda the champion. She’s not the champion anymore.”

Nunes (13-4), initially earned her shot at UFC gold after earning the decision over dangerous striker Valentina Shevchenko on the same card Tate won her title. Prior to this performance, “The Lioness” earned back-to-back stoppages over former title challenger Sara McMann and Rousey’s close friend Shayna Baszler.

But does she feel left out?

Not even a little bit since, according to Nunes, it just proves how fragile Rousey’s mental state is entering their fight

“They see that,” said Nunes. “UFC sees that. That’s why they do that. Because she needs like a push so she can come back. But with me, nothing is gonna change. I really am gonna do the thing that I’m training for. And I’ve been ready for this moment. Videos, talk, nothing is gonna change the thing I’m gonna do that night.

“Honestly, I’m OK with it. The only thing that I look for in my career is this thing right here — the belt. Be the champion. And whatever they want to do with Ronda, they can do. She promotes good. It’s gonna sell a lot of pay-per-views. This is the thing that I look for. It helps me at the same time. At the end of the day, I’m the champion. I’m gonna walk into the cage, take this fight and i’m gonna be champion for a little while.”

UFC 207 will go down on Dec. 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. No bouts have been made official for the card. The women’s bantamweight title fight between Nunes and Rousey will serve as the headliner.

This article originally appeared on