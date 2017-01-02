Amanda Nunes takes aim at Ronda Rousey’s coach after UFC 207 win

Amanda Nunes had scathing words for Ronda Rousey’s coach, Edmond Tarverdyan after her dominant win at UFC 207.

The main event of UFC 207 was a shocking moment in which Amanda Nunes stopped Ronda Rousey in just 48 seconds. As questions of Rousey rise after the event, Nunes took aim at Rousey’s controversial coach, Edmond Tarverdyan. Nunes made it clear what she said to Tarverdyan moments after finishing Rousey in dramatic fashion.

“I knew [Rousey] was going to strike with me, because she thinks it because her boxing coach told her she has good striking,” Nunes said during the post-fight press conference. “I knew she was going to strike a little bit with me, but when I started to connect with some punches I knew she would want to start to clinch with me.”

According to the FightMetric stats, Nunes was correct in her assessment. She completely overwhelmed Rousey, landing 27-of-47 strikes to the 7-of-14 landed by Rousey. From the start of the fight Nunes shut down any attempt of offense from Rousey, be it grappling or striking, and hurt the former champion with a stinging jab that brought about the end of the fight. Immediately after she can be seen going over to Rousey’s corner and motioning for the group to “be quiet” with her finger over her mouth.

“Yeah, because she thinks that she’s a boxer, you know?” she said. “He like put this thing in her head and make the girl believe in that. I don’t know why he did that. She have great judo, and she can go far in this division, but he put some crazy thing about boxing, and her career started to go down. And if I win that, I am the real striker. This is the only thing I wanted to look at him, to say it.”

This is Rousey’s second-straight loss and the second time in which she’s been stopped by a fighter known to have a strong base in the striking aspect of MMA. Much talk has been made about Rousey’s striking, especially after the first defeat to Holm. In 12 professional wins, Rousey has two knockout victories via strikes from standing and a total of three in her career. Nunes has 10 knockouts on her resume spanning her near 9 year career.

