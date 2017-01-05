Amanda Nunes slams Ronda Rousey as overrated

For years, Amanda Nunes has said that she would beat Ronda Rousey if they ever stepped into the Octagon together. And last weekend at UFC 207, she proved it.

Nunes needed just 48-seconds to demolish Rousey with a first-round TKO while landing 27 significant strikes in that short amount of time.

In the aftermath of the fight, Nunes hasn’t been quiet about Rousey’s shortcomings, taking shots at her coach for trying to turn her into a boxer while saying bluntly that the former champion should just go ahead and retire.

Now Nunes says that Rousey was always overrated, despite her 12-fight win streak that included a slew of first-round finishes in the UFC.

“Yes, for sure (she’s overrated),” Nunes told TMZ Sports. “UFC make this happen. They put her in a place she’s not at. But I know I can beat Ronda Rousey since I saw her first fight.”

In addition to calling Rousey overrated, Nunes also took a shot at the rest of the fighters in the division who fell to her over the years.

While on her run atop the women’s bantamweight division, Rousey wasn’t just dominant — she was decimating her opponents in a matter of seconds. Nunes says she isn’t quite sure how that happened, considering she believes the blueprint existed on how to beat her.

“I don’t know how Ronda Rousey went too far in this division. Honestly. I don’t understand why those girls lost to Ronda Rousey,” Nunes said. “I know since my first fight in the UFC I can beat Ronda Rousey, but of course I have to take my time and put everything together.

“That day was the day to prove to everybody and I did it.”

As prepared as Nunes was to hand Rousey the beating she took at UFC 207, the women’s bantamweight champion says she didn’t even train that hard as she got ready to face the former Olympic bronze medalist.

“Actually, my camp for Miesha Tate was harder than training for Ronda Rousey,” Nunes said.

It’s clear Nunes is enjoying her victory and embracing the dominant way she put Rousey away in the first round. There has still been no clear indication whether or not Rousey will fight again, or if her loss to Nunes will stand as the final fight of her career.