Amanda Nunes posts a formal apology to Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes takes to social media to offer an apology to Ronda Rousey and her fans after defeating Rousey at UFC 207 in her first title defense.

The UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is on the heels of her first title defense after defeating longtime champ Ronda Rousey. Following that win, Nunes has come under fire from fans and other fighters alike for her comments about Rousey.

Today Nunes posted on her Instagram page a formal apology to Rousey, as well as her fans and the UFC for the negative comments made following the fight.

Nunes began to take aim at Rousey immediately following her TKO win at UFC 207. In her post-fight speech, Nunes spoke about the need to move on and “forget about Rousey”. She said, “F–K Ronda Rousey, she is gonna retire, she is going to go do movies, she already has a lot of money”. The talk did not end there, as Nunes continued to criticize Rousey for weeks after the fight.

In an interview with TMZ, Nunes continued to voice her opinions of Rousey and the fact that she thought the UFC had coddled Rousey for years. She said to TMZ, “I don’t know how Ronda Rousey went this far in the division, she is for sure (overrated). The UFC made this happen. But I knew I could beat Ronda Rousey since I saw her first fight.”

Nunes has been under fire herself for making these types of comments. Fellow UFC bantamweight Cat Zingano was among the celebrities who came to the defense of Rousey, saying on Twitter, “You’re disrespectful of Ronda Rousey & I detest you being ungrateful”.

Nunes now feels that she must apologize for her actions up to this point. She is citing emotions and being silenced leading up to the fight for the negative reaction. She is now looking to move on and offering up an apology is a good place to start.

