Amanda Nunes interested in becoming two-weight world champion

After beating Ronda Rousey at UFC 207, Amanda Nunes may have set herself up for a super fight against Cris Cyborg or a chance to face the winner of the first-ever featherweight champion.

Amanda Nunes is the first bantamweight champion to successfully defend her title since Ronda Rousey lost it to Holly Holm at UFC 193. Ironically, when Rousey fought to regain her title from Nunes at UFC 207, she fell short and was knocked out in just 48 seconds of the very first round.

Nunes’ boxing was superb, as she hit Rousey with virtually every punch thrown. She is a dominant athlete who has aspirations of becoming one of the UFC’s most marketable stars. One of the ways to become a bankable fighter in the world of mixed martial arts is to become a two-weight world champion. In an interview with TMZ (h/t Fox Sports), Nunes recently expressed her desire to move up in weight to secure the new women’s 145-pound belt.

“I really look forward to this 145-pound belt. Maybe I’ll go up to fight for the 145-pound belt. We’ll see. Maybe I’m going to have two belts, like Conor McGregor.”

Holm, who is a former multiple-time boxing and UFC champion, will face off against former kickboxing world champion Germaine de Randamie on February 11 at UFC 208 for the women’s inaugural featherweight title. It is possible for Nunes to face the winner of the latter bout and secure her place in history as the first female two-weight UFC champion.

However, in a recent interview with Extra Rounds, Cris “Cyborg” Justino’s coach, Jason Parillo, commented on his dismissal of a Rousey fight and believes that the money fight lies between Nunes and her Brazilian counterpart.

“Ronda was never going to agree to that fight (against Justino). Even if she would have blown this Amanda Nunes away. I mean, maybe it would have given her confidence to take on Cris, but really? We’re talking about a girl that’s just been knocked out, twice. Cris is…dominating her division. The hype for that is starting to tilt away, I think. I think they’ll be more hype for Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg.”

A fight between Nunes and Cyborg would garner astronomical revenue. Both are hard-hitting Brazilians and sport a 71 and 88 percent knockout rate, respectively. At the same time, Nunes is faced with tremendous options at this point, and securing the featherweight title (on top of her bantamweight title) would be unprecedented at its core.

