Watch: Alex Garcia delivers brutal knockout at UFC 207

Good night, Mike Pyle.

UFC 207 got off to a hot start as Alex Garcia did not need much time to deliver a right-hand punch for a first-round knockout against the 41-year-old Pyle.

The result could be the end of Pyle's long career as he has been MMA fighting since 1999.

Watch Garcia's blast below:

Body kick. Takedown, Knockout punch. That's all she wrote, folks.

