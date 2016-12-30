Watch: Alex Garcia delivers brutal knockout at UFC 207
Extra Mustard/Sports Illustrated
Good night, Mike Pyle.
UFC 207 got off to a hot start as Alex Garcia did not need much time to deliver a right-hand punch for a first-round knockout against the 41-year-old Pyle.
The result could be the end of Pyle's long career as he has been MMA fighting since 1999.
Watch Garcia's blast below:
Wow!! Huge knockout by @AlexGarciaMMA at #UFC207!! pic.twitter.com/EARMJDFnCF— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 31, 2016
Body kick. Takedown, Knockout punch. That's all she wrote, folks.