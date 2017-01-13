5 female strawweight prospects the UFC should sign in 2017

There are plenty of fighters throughout MMA who deserve a shot in the UFC. Here are the top five female strawweight prospects for 2017.

Welcome to year six of my annual “prospects the UFC should sign” series, in which I examine five MMA prospects per division the UFC should sign this year. It’s a series that started during my time at Bleacher Report, continued with my tenure at Today’s Knockout and stays alive this year through FanSided.

In this piece, I examine the women’s strawweight division, a weight class that’s currently dominated by one woman, but has plenty of talent waiting for a chance to take her down. It’s probably the best, most exciting women’s division in MMA; adding talent would only strengthen it.

With that, I take a glimpse at five strawweights the UFC needs to sign. I’ll try my hardest to stay away from fighters who are currently in top organizations (Bellator, WSOF, etc.), but a couple may pop up. In the past, I’ve had some great picks on the list and some that haven’t worked out. Below are the previous year’s selections, followed by the five women the UFC should offer roster spots to this year.

Previous Selections

2014 2015 2016 Justine Kish* Karolina Kowalkiewicz* Viviane Pereira* Aisling Daly* Alexa Grasso* Alexa Grasso* Mizuki Inoue** Mizuki Inoue** DeAnna Bennett** (BW & SW) Kalindra Faria Livia Renata Souza** Livia Renata Souza** Stephanie Eggink Zoila Frausto Angela Lee

*Indicates fighter was signed by the UFC

**Indicates fighter is ineligible due to two years on the list

Mackenzie Dern (2-0, United States)

Transitioning to MMA from another combat art is never easy, but Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard Mackenzie Dern has made it work. Dern is one of the best female BJJ artists in the world, if not the best, and has become one of the top prospects in the strawweight division just two fights into her career.

She’s just 23 years old, which makes her a prodigy given her age. Clearly, she likes a mat war, as she can get you down to the floor and use her vastly superior grappling skill and technique to score submission victories.

She was 2-0 in 2016, with both wins coming under the Legacy FC banner. She defeated Kenia Rosas in her MMA debut via decision before beating a much more experienced MMA opponent in Montana Stewart by rear-naked omoplata, one of the best submissions of 2016. Clearly, her BJJ training has given her the tools she needs to succeed in MMA.

The UFC already has to have an eye on her, as she’s a marketable, crossover star with the skills to gather a following. Given her accolades and quick adjustment to the MMA cage, she’s a fighter the UFC needs to pay serious attention to.

Virna Jandiroba (10-0, Brazil)

Virna Jandiroba has quickly become one of the hottest strawweight prospects in the world. If she can continue on her current trajectory, she’ll be in the UFC in no time.

The 28-year-old Brazilian trains at a small gym in Brazil, so she might need to make a change to gain greater exposure. She’s a small strawweight at just 5 foot 2, but she’s a spark plug that’s finished nine of her 10 wins via submission.

The BJJ black belt is a regional MMA champ in Brazil and ran a 4-0 record in 2016, which has helped establish her top MMA prospect status. Those four wins came over the likes of UFC vet Lisa Ellis and 10-fight veteran Anne Karoline.

Her record and resume are more than enough to get her a look from the UFC, so when it starts considering hiring more strawweight talent, expect her to be toward the top of the list.

Angela Lee (6-0, Canada)

Perhaps the easiest route to the UFC is to win gold in another major MMA promotion. Angela Lee, owner of the One Championship’s Atomweight Championship belt, should therefore be considered one of the top, if not the top, prospects in the strawweight division.

At just 20 years old, Lee hasn’t even hit her peak yet. In her short career, she’s used her superior grappling ability to end five of her six successful bouts via submission. She’s undefeated as both a pro and an amateur, showing how difficult an opponent she can be. She also has a great training camp, running with Evolve MMA in the south Pacific.

In 2016, Lee went 2-0,winning the One Atomweight Championship. She opened her 2016 by submitting Rebecca Heintzman, then bested Mei Yamaguchi to win the aforementioned title. It represented the biggest win of her career over an experienced, seasoned opponent.

It will probably be tough for the UFC to get her away from One, as she’s a champion and under contract. However, when her contract is up, they would be wise to add her — she’s young and looks like a future title contender. She may be the future of the division.

Kinberly Novaes (9-2, Brazil)

Kinberly Novaes is the dark horse of this countdown, as she’s received the least amount of attention of the five women on this list. That said, she has the experience and skill to succeed at the next level.

The 25-year-old found out she was pregnant at a training camp in mid-2015, which meant she had to take some time away from the sport (though she won a fight while 12 weeks pregnant in May of 2015).

Novaes is a vicious striker and a regional MMA champ whose only career losses have come against high-level opponents in Herica Tiburcio and UFC roster member Juliana Lima. Outside of that, she’s been impressive. She went 1-0 in 2016, beating respected Brazilian veteran Bianca Sattelmayer in a unanimous decision.

She needs to increase her activity in 2016 to continue to grab people’s attention. She was once to fight for RFA, a UFC feeder organization, but her pregnancy prevented that. Hopefully, she can make it back there and continue on the road to the UFC as soon as possible.

Weili Zhang (10-1, China)

China has been pushing MMA super hard in recent years and has been looking for a top fighter it can market as the next big thing. A few fighters they have tried haven’t worked out, but it appears they may have one fighter ready to take the UFC by storm in Weili Zhang.

The 27-year-old hasn’t lost a fight since her debut in 2013. She’s a striker first, but can tap you out on the mat if she needs to. All 10 of her wins have come by finish as well, showing she has the killer instinct to end an opponent’s night quickly.

She’s already 1-0 in 2017, winning a bout via knockout on Jan. 2. That followed up a very strong 2016, where Zhang won six bouts, including finishes of Karla Benitez, Maira Mazar and Emi Fujino, the latter of whom has fought at the upper levels. That type of resume should be enough to warrant some looks from the world’s largest MMA promotion.

The UFC has tried in the past to get a marketable Chinese star on its roster, as it tries to continue to break into that market. Zhang would be a perfect fit.

