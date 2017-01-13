5 female featherweight prospects the UFC should sign in 2017

There are plenty of fighters throughout MMA who deserve a shot in the UFC. Here are the top five female featherweight prospects for 2017.

Welcome to year six of my annual “prospects the UFC should sign” series, in which I examine five MMA prospects per division the UFC should sign this year. It’s a series that started during my time at Bleacher Report, continued with my tenure at Today’s Knockout and stays alive this year through FanSided.

In this piece, I examine the women’s featherweight division, which will be unveiled for the first time this year. Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie will compete for the inaugural title, but the company will be tasked with signing talent to fill the division.

With that, I take a glimpse at five featherweights the UFC needs to sign. I’ll try my hardest to stay away from fighters who are currently in top organizations (Bellator, WSOF, etc.), but a couple may pop up. Below are the five women the UFC should offer roster spots to this year.

Megan Anderson (7-2*, Australia)

If any featherweight boosted their stock more in 2016 than Australian Megan Anderson, I haven’t heard of them. She went on a rampage, and will be fighting for a title in 2017.

At 26 years old, Anderson has shown that training camps matter. She moved to the United States in an effort to close up the holes in her game exposed in her loss to Cindy Dandois in 2015. She now trains at Glory MMA and Fitness, where she’s tightened up her wrestling and improved her already dangerous striking.

She’s one of the strongest women in the division outside of Cris Cyborg and Julia Budd. Not only that, but she’s long and rangy at 6 feet as well. She went 3-0 in 2016, scoring knockouts in all three of her fights, against Amber Leibrock, Amanda Bell and Peggy Morgan.

Her ultra-entertaining style and active social presence also make her easily marketable. The UFC would be insane not to sign her.

Bobbi-Jo Dalziel (3-0, Canada)

Canadian fighter Bobbi-Jo Dalziel could surprise a lot of people if she’s given a chance in the UFC. In the past, she’s competed at lightweight, but she has the talent to find a home at 145.

The 6 foot, 30-year-old Canuck is a big striker with power and finishing ability. She has good technique, is versatile — she finished two of her fights by kicks or knees — and has the power to do damage to her opponents quickly.

In 2016, Dalziel went 2-0, with both fights coming in the 155-pound weight class. She won in 30 seconds at CFFC 57, knocking out Andria Wawro with a devastating head kick. She followed that up with a decision win over then top lightweight Jozette Cotton, in what was considered an upset at the time.

Obviously, she’d have to move to 145, but with the right nutrition plan and weight cut, she would be a force at featherweight. With opportunities opening up in the UFC, one has to assume she takes a serious look at becoming 145’s next destroyer.

Cindy Dandois (8-2, Belgium)

It’s really hard to call a 32-year-old who’s been a pro since 2009 a prospect, but given the lack of depth in this division, Cindy Dandois would be a perfect candidate to join the UFC.

Bantamweight might be the better home for Dandois, as she has competed there multiple times in recent memory. However, if she doesn’t want to cut as much weight, featherweight is a viable option. It might add some length to her career.

Dandois is a judo practitioner with solid takedowns and good positional grappling. She went 2-0 in 2016. She started the year with a quick submission win over Jessamyn Duke under the Invicta banner at bantamweight before scoring a TKO win over Anjela PInk in another 135-pound matchup.

While Dandois is, as mentioned, ingrained in the bantamweight division right now, some of her best work to date has come at featherweight. The quickest route to the UFC for her might be through the newly established featherweight division, so a move up could net her a spot this year.

Kayla Harrison (0-0, United States)

Usually, you need to take at least a couple of fights before you sign with the UFC, but the promotion has made some exceptions with guys like James Toney, Bilyal Makhov and a few others. Given her history and accomplishments in judo, as well as her star power, Kayla Harrison shouldn’t have to take a regional bout before she gets a UFC contract.

Harrison is currently with World Series of Fighting, working as a commentator and a brand ambassador. She was the first female judoka to win a gold medal in the Olympics in 2012 and returned to win a second one in 2016. What’s even more impressive is she’s just 26 years old.

Having retired from judo, she’s now focused on MMA full time, devoting her training to Renzo Gracie, a reputable fighter and trainer. Gracie, like Harrison, is a world class grappler, which raises the question of why wouldn’t she train with a reputable striking coach. Either way, given her takedowns, strength and submission prowess, Harrison has all the tools to be at the top of the game.

She has all the marketability and natural talent to become a top fighter in the featherweight division, especially given how thin the division is in terms of talent. I’m sure the big money fight the UFC will be hoping for is Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg. If that happens, expect a potential box office explosion.

Marina Mokhnatkina (2-0, Russia)

Russia has had a lot of fighters in this series. We add one more right now in the form of Marina Mokhnatkina, an inexperienced but undefeated Russian who has all the tools and skills to be a success at the upper echelon of the women’s featherweight division.

Fighting out of St. Petersburg, Mokhnatkina is a combat sambo specialist, which is a common background among fighters coming from Russia. She has good, strong takedowns and submissions, which is a strong skill set in mixed martial arts. She’s also physically strong, especially in her legs.

Mokhnatkina debuted in 2016 and was successful in both of her bouts. Her first fight was in June, where she beat her opponent by submission in just 25 seconds. She followed that up with an October submission in the first round as well, showing she likes to finish fights quickly.

Honestly, for her size and from her previous weigh-in weights of 142 and 141, she should probably be a bantamweight. However, if she wants to spare herself the weight cut, she can stay at featherweight and fight the bigger opponents. Either way, she’d be a good prospect for the UFC.

